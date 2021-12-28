This is how America would play with its new reinforcements for the debut in the Clausura 2022

America has already started its pre-season work and throughout this week it will work in double session with the idea of ​​getting ready both physically and soccer with a view to the start of the tournament Closing 2022 next January 7, the date on which they will visit Puebla on the court of Cuauhtémoc Stadium.

So far, the blue cream They have only completed two registrations in the summer market; Diego Valdés and Jonathan dos Santos were signed by the Eagles to nurture a position that, at least from the outset, seems to be the one with the least urgency to nurture itself in Coapa since to date they are still looking for a winger to the right, as well as the possibility of another central defender.

Although, Santiago Solari has chosen since his arrival at Nest For a 4-3-3 formation, with the elements that it has at the moment, it could make modifications to try to take full advantage of the conditions of the players it has, particularly in the creation area.

That said, the helmsman cream has within the deck of possibilities, the option of going with a 4-4-1-1, this with the usual line of four defenders that he has presented, but in front of them two central midfielders that in this case could be Pedro Aquino as a natural five and Jonathan dos Santos with greater freedom to detach himself at the front. As interiors Richard Sanchez Y Alvaro Fidalgo, while Diego Valdes He could play further ahead and behind the center forward to get more out of his conditions as a midfielder.

COMPETITION IN THE AVERAGE

In case the preferred formation of SolariThen there would come an important competition to define the starting midfielders of America. Input, Jonathan dos Santos You can compete by playing on the site of Pedro Aquino and even more so in that of Richard Sanchez. For its part, Diego Valdes You can do the same in the area of ​​both the aforementioned Sanchez like the Alvaro Fidalgo.

Without a doubt, it will be a difficult decision for the technical director of Coapa at the time of assembling his eleven, but it will also be an incentive for him to know that there is a tough internal competition that could lead his players to seek their best version in order to remain as starters as possible.