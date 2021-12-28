This game you get free today from the Epic Games Store

After the binges on Christmas Eve and Christmas we are back with you to share all the details of the next free game that we can get today in the Epic Games Store. We have been able to get a free game every day since December 15 and today will be no different, starting at 5:00 p.m. (local time) we will be able to get a new free game thanks to the Epic Games Store. Until then you can still download completely free the game now available, which is nothing more and nothing less than the great one, Mages of Mystralia. Remember that these games are only available for 24 hours and that later you will not be able to get hold of them.

We remind you that these promotions do not last a week like the normal ones, these free games are only available for a limited time, we will only have 24 hours to download them and once that time has passed we will no longer be able to add them to our library. If you also play on Xbox, we remind you that you have the Christmas offers in effect from the Xbox store, where you can find games and content for Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S with up to a 80% off About its original price, you can check all the offers through the following link.

New free game on the Epic Games Store