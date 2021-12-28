This Android app lets you know if an AirTag is tracking you

Image : Hadrian ( Shutterstock )

Apple AirTags and its “Find My” service can be helpful in finding things you lose, but they also present a great privacy issue. While iOS users have had some tools to combat these problems, Apple left Android users without many possibilities in this regard. A new AirTag search app for Android can finally fix some of those concerns.

How AirTags Work

Apple released AirTags in late April 2021 as a way to help keep track of important items, like your keys or wallet. The small Bluetooth tracker allows you to find its location on your iPhone, Mac or iPad. Similar systems already existed, like Tile’s, but AirTags have the advantage of using Apple’s Find My network.

The Find My network employs the passive use of hundreds of millions of Apple devices to help expand your search. That way, you can locate your lost items even if they are too far away for traditional wireless tracking. Your lost AirTag may be out of the Bluetooth range of your own phone, but it may not be far from another Apple device.

Why do you need an AirTag detector for Android?

The Tracker Detect application arises from the need to improve security on the Find My network. Having such a vast network to track a small, easy-to-lose device could make it easier for someone to use AirTags to Track to another person.

People pointed out this vulnerability shortly after Apple announced AirTags. More than 113 million of iPhones in the United States, for example, and not to mention other Apple devices, the Find My network could be one of the most extensive tracking systems available. A device as small and easy to use as an AirTag on that network could make stalking easier than ever.

That said, Apple has a built-in feature designed to prevent tracking. If your iPhone detects that a strange AirTag, separated from its owner, is following you, it will send you an alert. If that AirTag is not found, it will start beeping between 8 and 24 hours after being separated from its owner.

However, Android users don’t have these protections so far. That’s where Tracker Detect comes in. With this new Android app for AirTags, you can scan the area to see if someone might be tracking your location with an AirTag or other Find My-enabled accessory.

How to use Tracker Detect

If you are worried about being tracked, download the app Tracker Detect from Google Play Store. You don’t need an Apple account or any Apple device to use it.

The app will not scan automatically, so you will have to search for devices manually. To do that, open the application and press “Scan.” Apple says it can take up to 15 minutes to find an AirTag separate from its owner. You can touch “Stop Scan” to end the search once you feel safe, and if the application detects something, it will mark it as “Unknown AirTag”.

Once the app has detected an AirTag, you can have the AirTag play a sound for up to 10 minutes to help you find it. When you find the AirTag, you can scan it with a reader NFC for more information on this.

Hold the top of your phone toward the white side of the AirTag. Before long, a notification should appear, which you can tap to see information like the device’s serial number. If your landlord marked it as lost, you will see their phone number. The app will also provide you with steps to remove the battery if you think someone might be tracking you.

If you think you are in danger, remove the battery and call the police. Otherwise, you can return the lost AirTag to its owner.