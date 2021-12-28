“They were left with the desire”: Carmen Campuzano rejected Sylvester Stallone and Steven Seagal in her youth

Carmen Campuzano assured that Sylvester Stallne and Steven Seagal tried to conquer her in their youth (Photo: Instagram / @ carmencampuzanooficial)

Being a modeling icon in the 90s, Carmen Campuzano placeholder image would have rejected to all kinds of suitors, even those international movie stars like Sylvester Stallone Y Steven SeagalSince she is not considered anyone’s trophy nor did she seek fame from her partners, she assured.

In an interview with Tell me what you know, the model assured that during the years in which she became one of the most recognized Mexican faces in the world, there were some people in the middle who looked for her tried to have some romance with her, but refused because of his disinterest towards them.

“They were left with the desire. I’m talking about a Steven Seagal, yes, and a Sylvester Stallone, but I I’m not anyone’s war trophy. (There was) Approach and so live, yes yes ”, he recalled.

Today Campuzano is convinced that she did the right thing, because now she is accompanied by the person she was destined to be with and she feels happy about it. “I think I am very lucky, (….) God accommodates everything for the good. How long was I alone, because, furthermore, I required it to process everything I learned, what I had to re-order in my life, ”Carmen expressed.

The model maintains that, despite not being a professional actress at the time, on one occasion she was promised to be the next protagonist from one of the movies that would also be starring Stallone, but she would have refused because she did not want to be asked for something else in exchange for her success on the big screen.

She also added that she actually was born for the catwalk And he has achieved his successes thanks to the efforts he has put in for his career, so he did not want to win something based on a “meat exchange”.

“Throughout my career, and to have the successes that I have had and to be the ‘Queen of the catwalks’, and all that I have achieved, it has not been a meat exchange, because I was born for that, (…) it will be very whatever it is, but it is not to my liking and, as I tell you, I am not a war trophy ”, he declared.

Carmen Campuzano became the face of some of the most prestigious fashion magazines, mainly for Vogue, which led her to international success, without neglecting that she became the most important supermodel in the country and also had romances with Mexican actors. .

In 2018 and in an interview for Gustavo Adolfo Infante, Carmen revealed some details of Andres Garcia when was your partner. He confessed that the attraction it happened from the first meeting that they had: “It was a crush at first sight. Notice that yes (I fell in love). He is a man who, in his moment, it was very important in my life ”.

The also actress recalled how Andrés García “did not know how to take advantage” of what she “offered him”. He found out about their infidelities and they had many separations in all the time they were together; he even mentioned that Another of the reasons why they came to an irremediable end was Carmen’s drug addiction.

For his part, the actor explained that “Carmen was a great love, effectively. That’s how it is. It was a love very intense, very passionate, very interesting. It was one of the great loves of my life”, He said to Today.

