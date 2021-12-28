They reveal the cause of death of Jean-Marc Vallée, the director of “Dallas Buyers Club” and “Big Little Lies”

Jean-Marc Vallée, Director of Dallas Buyers Club Y Big Little Lies suffered a sudden death, according to the advance that the media gave Deadline.

The director was 58 years old and according to his partner had said, he had no previous illness or any symptoms that would suggest that he had a health problem.

How Jean-Marc Vallée died

According to what he posted Deadline, it is believed that Vallée suffered a heart attack without a prior condition, which is known as sudden death.

The director was in the cabin he has near the Canadian city of Quebec where he prepared to receive guests over the Christmas weekend.

Jean-Marc Vallée, during the premiere of "Wild" in 2014.

Vallée not only did not have any pathology that his intimates knew, or that he showed it with any symptoms, but that he was a fanatic of exercise, of good nutrition and was a teetotaler.

According Page Six, the filmmaker practiced the extreme breathing methods of Wim hof, an athlete known as “Iceman” who invented the technique to hold oxygen for long periods of time in icy environments.

Who was Jean-Marc Vallée

Born in Montreal, Canada, Vallée began to dabble in directing through music videos. Then he took his first steps in the cinema in the movie Black list, in 1995.

Jean-Marc Vallée, during the 2018 DGA Awards

From that year on, he did not stop working. His big leap to Hollywood was thanks to the realization Dallas Buyers Club, in 2013, film that competed for the Oscar.

The drama had six nominations and got its leads Matthew McConaughey Y Jared Leto They will take a statuette each.

After the success of that film, Vallée began a career in television that led him to have an even greater prestige by facing two very relevant series for the industry: Big Little Lies Y Sharp Objects.

The most important works of Jean-Marc Vallée

On the one hand, fiction starring Reese witherspoon, Nicole Kidman Y Laura dern took him to the top of television as Vallée won a Emmy For his job.

Jean-Marc Vallée with Amy Adams, at the presentation of the series "Sharp Objects"

From HBO, the producer of that fiction they were dismayed by the sad news. “We are shocked by the sudden death of Vallée and we convey our condolences to his family and loved ones ”, they said, in a text sent to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Jean-Marc Vallée was a brilliant filmmaker, fiercely dedicated, a truly phenomenal talent that infused each scene with deeply visceral emotional truth. He was also an enormously affectionate man with all the actors he directed, ”the statement completed.

The other successful series he directed was Sharp Objects, in 2018. Starring Amy adams Y Patricia clarkson had an impact similar to Big Little Lies for the surprising twists and turns of its plot, its aesthetics and the darkness of its dramatic plot.