These are the three digital currencies whose price will grow considerably in the near future, as predicted by a market expert

One of these tokens could be part of the most promising digital assets of 2022.

Digital currency expert Justin Bennett pointed out last Thursday on his YouTube channel that Polygon, Polkadot and VeChain tokens have high growth potential in the near future.

The analyst recalled that last week Polygon it broke a powerful resistance level, which was around $ 2.7. According to Bennett, in the short term Polygon can go as high as $ 4.50. This Monday the digital currency grew 7% to establish a new historical maximum of 2.92 dollars, according to data from the Coingecko portal.

Polygon is a currency that uses the Ethereum blockchain ecosystem, but with faster transactions and lower fees compared to the mainnet.

Likewise, Bennett predicted that Polkadot, which until last week was in a downward movement, will grow again and, upon breaking the resistance level of $ 31-32, will reach $ 38. The specialist’s forecast has already begun to come true, since this Monday the digital asset rose 7% and is currently trading around $ 31.2.

Polkadot is a system that connects different blockchains and allows them to interact. The main objective of the project is to create a unified and borderless financial space within the framework of a ‘multiblockchain’.

The token of VeChain could become one of the most promising digital assets of 2022, predicts Bennett. In his opinion, in recent months the cryptocurrency was in a volume accumulation stage, after which its price would skyrocket. For this impulsive growth to begin, the asset will need to overcome the important resistance level of $ 0.15, which would be equivalent to a 67% increase from current levels, the analyst explained. VeChain is a blockchain platform that works with smart contracts. The current price of this asset is $ 0.1.