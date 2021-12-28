The vaccine is effective, but without the booster it loses its protection

The level of hospitalization for COVID-19 is approaching 266 patients today and would reach 300 before the end of this year.

Dr. Miguel Colón, infectologist.

A prominent infectologist from San Juan, was concerned about the large number of patients with two doses of the Covid 19 vaccines that are reaching sick hospitals, especially when it comes to the elderly.

Doctor Miguel Colón said that he has personally treated patients who are housed in nursing homes and warned that the inoculation with the third dose is not reaching their places as when the National Guard did this year. He recalled that patients over 60 who are living in specialized care homes, are crowded, are visited by younger relatives who can infect them so they are at risk.

“I think it is a shame that the National Guard has lost its license for this type of work and I believe that we are going to have to make an effort in the country to re-vaccinate house to house as we did before,” said the specialist.

The prestigious doctor insisted today on the effectiveness of the vaccine against COVID-19, but recognized that people who received the second dose six months ago practically no longer have protection against omicron variants and Delta.

Dr. Colón made the comment during an interview with the Journal of Medicine and Public Health, he maintained that after six months of receiving the second doses of Pfizer vaccines and Modern, immunity drops to levels not acceptable especially in regards to omicron.

“A person is not vaccinated unless they have three doses. The third dose not only stimulates the immune system to produce neutralizing antibodies, but also stimulates the cellular system to fight infection,” said the expert who works among others at the Hospital Mutual Help.

Columbus said that most of the patients who are arriving at hospitals infected with omicron, they have only the two vaccines. The Department of Health is not making reference in its statistics to that difference in vaccination levels.

The doctor acknowledged that patients with the third dose They are also contagious if they go out to parties and put themselves at extreme risk, but the conditions they are developing are not serious and in most cases do not require hospitalization.

This is the case, he said, of animators Danilo Beachamp and Francis Rosas, who were infected several weeks ago after an intense festive day.

“They got involved in a literal mess and were infected because even if they are vaccinated with the three doses, they must be prudent,” said the doctor.

