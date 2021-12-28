the unknown facet of the actor as a painter

The actor Sylvester Stallone, famous for his movie action characters such as Rocky Y Rambo, is encouraged these days to show his less known trade of plastic artist in a retrospective that until February the Osthaus Museum in Hagen, in Germany, dedicates to him, with a selection of more than fifty works that illustrate the versatility of his creative work, in which it is possible to find everything from self-portraits to abstract oil paintings of striking tones.

Entitled “Sylvester Stallone: ​​Retrospective of the 75th anniversary”, the exhibition with which the European museum honors the plastic work of the actor on the occasion of his birthday, brings together 53 paintings made from 1966 to the present.



“Finding Rocky”, Sylvester Stallone, 1975. Image: Galerie Gmurzynska

For the past 55 years, Stallone used painting and his acting work as a creative feedback process between the two practices, with acting catapulting him to fame with Rocky and Rambo. The actor’s paintings are “full of action” and expressiveness like his films and, on the other hand, they are subtle and with multiple layers of meaning, in addition to the use of styles such as surrealism, expressionism and abstraction, expresses the museum. “That is what I like about painting, it is the only true communication you can have. Writing can be manipulated, painting is the fastest and purest translator of the subconscious. When something happens inside you and you put it on canvas, it is difficult to falsify it. Canvas is number one for me when it comes to conveying feelings, “Stallone said some time ago in an interview.



“Wild Horses”, Sylvester Stallone, 2018. Image: Galerie Gmurzynska

What few know is that one of the works on display, Finding Rocky, served as a preview that would lead to one of the most iconic sagas of his career, since the character of the boxer Rocky Balboa is portrayed there. It is a painting from 1975, carved with a screwdriver, which immortalizes the “protagonist who does not give up”. The piece anticipated the script and film by Stallone himself, as part of a search that was the genesis of the Italian-American boxer, according to the German agency DW.



“Hercules O ‘Clock”, Sylvester Stallone, 1991. Image: Galerie Gmurzynska

Actor, screenwriter, director and film producer, Stallone (New York, 1946) discovered his love of painting at an early age. His first works, very experimental, he signed as Mike Stallone. In addition to painting and developing his own style, he collected contemporary art with an interest in the late 1980s in Picasso, Gerhard Richter and Anselm Kiefer, as well as abstract works by Mark Rothko. His paintings were exhibited in the State Museum of Saint Petersburg (Russia, 2013), in the Museum of Modern Art and in the Museum of Contemporary Art in Nice (France, 2015). Several of his paintings are part of private collections.

