The ten best films of 2021

At the gates of the turn of the year, the magazine Frames has drawn up a ranking with the 115 best films of this 2021 that we are about to leave behind. We echo the first 10:

1. First cow (Kelly Reichardt). It tells the story of a cook (John Magaro) hired by an expedition of fur hunters, in the state of Oregon, in the 1820s. Also that of a mysterious Chinese immigrant (Orion Lee) who flees from some men who are chasing him , and the growing friendship between the two in hostile territory.

2. Petite maman, from Céline Sciamma. Nelly is 8 years old and has just lost her grandmother. As she helps her parents empty the house her mother grew up in, she explores the forest around her, intrigued, where her mother used to play as a child. There Nelly meets another girl her age, and the immediate connection between the two gives way to a precious friendship. Together they build a cabin in the forest and, between games and confidences, they will reveal a fascinating secret.

3. The power of the dog. After twelve years away from the cinema, Jane campion has returned with the adaptation of the novel by Thomas Savage. Wealthy brothers Phil (Bennedict Cumberbatch) and George Burbank (Jesse Plemons) are two sides of the same coin. Phil is impetuous and cruel, while George is impassive and kind. Together they are co-owners of a huge ranch where they have cattle. When George marries a village widow, Rose (Kirsten Dunst), Phil begins to despise his new sister-in-law, who takes up residence on the ranch with her son, the sensitive Peter.

4. Titane, directed by Julia Ducournau. A young man with a bruised face is discovered at an airport. He says his name is Adrien Legrand, a boy who disappeared 10 years ago. For his father, Vincent, this spells the end of a long nightmare and brings him home. Simultaneously, a series of horrible murders take place in the region.

5. Nomadland, from Chloé Zhao. Winner of the Golden Lion at the last edition of the Venice Film Festival and the Audience Award at the Toronto Film Festival and a clear winner of the Oscars 2021 with the awards for Best Film, Best Direction and Best Actress, this film by Chloé Zao is now one of the best of 2021. Frances McDormand, After losing everything during the recession, she embarks on a journey to the American West living like a nomad in a caravan. After the economic collapse that also affected her town in rural Nevada, Fern grabs her truck and sets off to explore a life outside of mainstream society, as a modern nomad.

6. A Promising Young Woman, by Emerald Fennell is an acclaimed film at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival and winner of the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay. Cassie had a bright future ahead of her until a nasty incident cut her career short. Now nothing in his life is what it seems: he’s smart, he’s bold, and he lives a double life at night. Cassie has a chance to make amends for everything that went wrong in her past … by taking revenge on the culprits.

7. Annette. The new of Leos carax features Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard as stars and music by the Sparks brothers. It tells the story of Henry, a comedic stand-up writer with incisive humor, and Ann, an internationally renowned singer. The birth of their first-born, Annette, a mysterious girl with an exceptional destiny, will change their lives.

8. Quo vadis, Aida? from Jasmila Zbanic stands in Bosnia in July 1995. Aida works as a translator for the UN in the small town of Srebrenica. When the Serbian army occupies the village, his family is among the thousands of people seeking refuge in the UN camps. Because she participates in the negotiations, Aida has access to important information.

9. The wheel of fortune and fantasy, by Ryûsuke Hamaguchi. Winner of the Grand Jury Prize at the last edition of the Berlin Festival. Told in three movements, it is a collection of stories starring female characters who trace the trajectories between their choices and regrets. An unexpected love triangle, a failed seduction trap, and an encounter that results from a misunderstanding.

10. West Side Story, by Steven Spielberg. Teenagers Tony and Maria, despite having affiliations with rival street gangs, the Jets and the Sharks, fell in love in 1950s New York City. New version of the legendary musical ‘West Side Story’, to their Once an adaptation of a famous Broadway play, modernizing the story of Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet.”