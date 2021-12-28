‘The Suicide Squad’: Sylvester Stallone’s role in James Gunn’s movie revealed – movie news

The new film from DC Comics and Warner Bros. will be released in theaters on August 9.

We have The first trailer for The Suicide Squad, which you can enjoy above these lines, the new film from DC Comics and Warner Bros. from the visionary director of Guardians of the Galaxy, James Gunn.

Considering that this new version of the DC antihero group has a great and new cast, in addition to the occasional return of the actor to his characteristic role as Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, many have wondered what role does Sylvester Stallone have.

It has been the same James Gunn who has confirmed it on his official Twitter account where he explains that the actor from Rambo gives voice to King shark, the character who has stolen the limelight from his peers all over the Internet, already making memes about him.

In case you’re wondering who that shark is … @TheSlyStallone King Shark. #TheSuicideSquad https://t.co/ziuCDeU0Wl pic.twitter.com/uB7mnqh7ab – James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 26, 2021

The Suicide Squad will be released in theaters next August 6, with a main cast consisting of Michael Rooker, Joel Kinnaman, John Cena, Jai Courtney, Peter Capaldi and Daniela Melchior, among others.

‘The Suicide Squad’: The new synopsis confirms the appearance of this territory of the comics

Remember that HBO Max is also currently performing a John Cena character series, Peacemaker, which is expected to premiere after the premiere of The Suicide Squad.