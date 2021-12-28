The suicide bombing at Ariana Grande’s Manchester concert could have been prevented

Four years have passed since the terrorist attack occurred at the concert that Ariana Grande was giving at the O2 Arena in Manchester, which resulted in the death of 22 people and more than 800 injured. An investigation was launched last September, the conclusions of which have been recently published, which has determined that the terrifying attack could have been prevented.

The British government has released the result of the 204-page study, which was led by Sir John Saunders and took nine months to complete. In it, the result of the information obtained is very clear: “There were a series of missed opportunities to alter the course of what happened that night.”





Read also

Cristina Sierra

In the documents, the security company Showsec, the operators of the compound, SMG, and the British Transport Police itself, who did not detect the “missed opportunities” to stop the suicide bomber, Hashem Abedi, are identified as responsible for what happened.

As indicated in the text, the terrorist should have been identified as a potential threat after going through three “hostile reconnaissance” that security officials failed to detect. “The opportunity existed for SMG to make hostile reconnaissance more difficult for [Abedi] during events pushing the security perimeter of the security operation ”.

(FILES) Hashem Abedi AFP

The failures of that night, in which the level of terrorist threat in the UK was severe, had a lot to do with the tragedy. “This could have been a missed opportunity, depending on how the new security perimeter worked,” the report reads.

As concrete errors, the CCTV system installed by SMG is cited, which is defined as “inadequate” offering the following explanation: “If the blind spot had been eliminated through an increase in CCTV or through patrols, [Abedi] the activity would have been identified ”.





Read also

Drafting

It should also be noted that the security guards were unable to communicate with the control room after a person in the audience detected Abedi and expressed concern. To all this must be added the security workers took too long breaks, something that also served to facilitate the terrorist’s work.