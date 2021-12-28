The science behind ‘Don’t look up’

The premise of the movie ‘Don’t look up’, recently released in theaters and on Netflix, it’s scary for one simple reason: it’s plausible. The film is about a scientist, Kate Dibiasky (portrayed by Jennifer Lawrence) discovers a comet that is about 9 km wide. The scientist receives numerous congratulations for her finding but everything changes when Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio), analyzes the trajectory of the comet, named Dibiasky after its discoverer, heads to our planet and has every intention of colliding with it in “just” six months and a half. The problem is that the comet is very close to the size that wiped out the dinosaurs 65 million years ago. That and nobody believes what DiCaprio says.

‘Don’t look up’ is an interesting reading that looks at climate change glancingly, but uses polarization on this issue to portray our relationship with science:

the verified facts, the political debates, the inaction, the hoaxes …

But while we know the solution to climate change, the response to a threat that comes from space It is not something that we are generally clear about.

The first thing to understand is that we do not have to talk about a body 9 kilometers wide to set off the alarms.

In 2013, an asteroid exploded over the city of Chelyabinsk, Russia. Fortunately the brush with the atmosphere destroyed much of its rocky part. Even so, the 20 meters that it measured in the impact were enough for the explosion to produce damage to 7,200 buildings and more than 1,500 people were hospitalized.

And not everything has to do with size. The asteroid that fell on Russia, if it had fallen in the middle of Antarctica, surely would not have caused such significant damage. NASA, as ‘Don’t Look Up’ explains, has a Planetary Defense Coordination Office (PDCO), which aims to scan the sky to discover and catalog potentially dangerous rocks long before they can reach Earth and coordinate a response, either by deflecting or destroying the object.





For a large enough “space missile” to trigger NASA alerts, turning it into a potentially dangerous asteroid (PHA), must cross the Earth’s orbit at no more than 7.5 million km. and have at least 140 meters. Since 1998, when the United States began allocating funds to search for these types of objects, astronomers around the world have found between 90% and 95% of the roughly 1,000 objects of a kilometer or more that are believed to exist, but only between 30% and 40% of the 25,000 asteroids estimated to be at least 140 meters long.

Although the film has the purpose of entertaining and not acting as a scientific documentary, the greatest possible precision has been sought within the script and for this reason, Dr. Amy Mainzer, a professor at the Planetary Laboratory of the University of Arizona, has been hired. Mainzer served as scientific advisor, particularly to DiCaprio and Lawrence. The interesting thing is that in 2020 Mainzer herself and her team discovered a comet that they named Amymainzer, in her honor. Keep in mind that to date, “only” about 4,500 comets have been discovered, roughly the same number of exoplanets.

But, What do you do against a comet that comes straight to Earth? For now there are two possible approaches. The first thing is to know that the six months that the film talks about, the time that the protagonists have, is not crazy, depending on the size. Comets orbit the Sun and then return, moving at speeds that can exceed 250,000 km / h. They are not easily visible until they get as close as the orbit of Jupiter. There, due to the energy of the Sun, the ice begins to detach and we see its characteristic tail. Asteroids, meanwhile, have little ice, no tails, and aren’t much more than space debris. Their route is shorter and they are slower.

The NASA DART mission (Binary Asteroid Redirection Test), which launched on November 23, is the first space probe designed to collide with an asteroid and assess how the object’s orbit is affected.

Next fall, the DART probe, slightly larger than a refrigerator, will reach Didymos and Dimorphos, a double asteroid system that orbits the Sun between the orbits of Earth and Mars. DART will target Dimorphos, the smaller of the two, at about 140 meters in diameter. The impact is predicted to slightly alter the object’s orbit, spinning it slightly faster around Didymos.





NASA DART mission liftoff | EFE

If an object the size of Dimorphos were to hit us, the impact would be similar to that caused by the Tenoumer crater in Mauritania between 10,000 and 30,000 years ago. The footprint that was left from the impact measures almost 2 km in diameter and although it is 100 meters deep, underneath there would be a layer of up to 300 meters of sediment. The impact would have been produced by a body about 50 meters wide, that is, twice as much as the one that fell in Russia.

There are also other alternatives. Astronomy expert Andrew Rivkin of the John Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory suggests use gravity to our advantage. The idea is to position a spacecraft close to the incoming object so that the gravitational pull of the spacecraft alters the trajectory of the object. “This would allow the spacecraft to be controlled and used to ‘pull’ the asteroid into a different orbit,” explains Rivkin in a study.

But above all calm. According to Paul Chodas, director of the NASA center that analyzes the possibility of impacts of asteroids and comets with the Earth (CNEOS or Center for the Study of Near Earth Objects), “there are no large asteroids that have a significant probability to hit the Earth in the next 100 years “.