The restaurant where Arguiñano has been eating for 20 years and other topics that interested you in November | Society

Would you like to know what was the most popular news of last November for the readers of Cadena SER? In the last twelve months we have told you thousands of stories. All this through endless articles, interviews and reports in a year marked by COVID-19, the La Palma volcano and sporting events such as the European Championship or the Olympic Games in Japan. For that same reason we wanted to summarize the year in the articles that have interested you the most during 2021.

This is the ‘currelas’ restaurant in which Karlos Arguiñano has been eating for 20 years

The most relevant chefs on the Spanish scene do not always eat at Michelin-starred restaurants. In fact, and after years and years of trying the food from different places, they have an extensive list of much cheaper restaurants that they do not hesitate to visit whenever they can. While Dabiz Muñoz confessed that his favorite neighborhood bar was Bar La Paloma II in La Elipa, Karlos Arguiñano stayed with the Izeta Sidrería for its value for money.

“I have an 11-year-old daughter who is now a boy”: the emotional message of the new contestant of ‘Pasapalabra’

Antonio burst into force last November in Pass word with a message that will remain for the posterity of the program. Despite not going down in history as one of the best contestants on the Antena 3 program, Antonio earned everyone’s respect with a message supporting his trans son: “I have an 11-year-old daughter who recently had the courage to say that he is a boy. He considers that he always has been and now his name is Lucas. “

Tom Hanks turned down Jeff Bezos’ $ 28 million space trip

Several months ago, specifically in July, Jeff Bezos was traveling into space with a crew made up of his brother Mark, the pioneer of aviation Wally Funk and the Dutch Oliver Damen, the first space tourist tourist to book a flight with Blue Origin. Did you know that Tom Hanks was one of the people who could be part of this flight? However, the actor acknowledges that it did not materialize because he was not willing to let himself $ 28 million (about 24.2 million euros) for a 12 minute flight.

Bar Paloma II: this is the rice with lobster from the bar in the La Elipa neighborhood recommended by David Muñoz

Yes Karlos Arguiñano keeps the Izeta cider house for its value for money, Dabiz Muñoz opts for Bar La Paloma II located in La Elipa (Madrid). The cook admits that he loves that bar, among other things, because they make a “crazy” rice with lobster. A confession that caused a so-called effect unprecedented in the history of the Madrid bar, where they recognize that they have not stopped since the Diverxo chef recommended them.

Writer Almudena Grandes, one of the most important figures in Spanish literature, dies

Just a few months ago, specifically in October, the writer Almudena Grandes announced that she had suffered from cancer for just over a year in her column on The weekly country: “It all started a little over a year ago. Routine checkup, malignant tumor, good prognosis and a fight.” From then on, the author of books like The ages of Lulu or Frankenstein’s mother He faced the disease until he passed away on November 27.