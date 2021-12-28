The news of Tigres UANL today: the second feline reinforcement is presented

December 27, 2021 18:15 hs

The UANL Tigers they intensively follow their preparation for the Clausura 2022 Tournament, and it is that the felines did not have much rest for the Christmas dates, and it is that they have practically returned a vacation of more than two weeks, so Miguel Herrera plans to have the team at its peak physically for the start of the championship on Saturday, January 8.

The felines seek to improve their performance on defense, and that was their Achilles heel the previous season to complement the excellent work in the offensive zone, and that is that the Nuevo León were the best forward of the tournament, but their deficiencies in the lower zone they ended up costing them elimination in the first tournament of the ‘Louse’.

Miguel Herrera gave the green light to the signings of Sebastián Córdova and Jesús Angulo, so the auriazul team would be complete, counting the casualties of Jordan Sierra and Leonardo FernándezHowever, it is not yet known if there could be more casualties, since the hiring of the champion player with the Guadalajara Atlas could bring some more negotiation.

The UANL Tigers did not have so much rest

The felines trained in the morning of the good night and they only received Christmas on a day off, and they received a good holiday and the tournament is very close to starting, so no time can be lost and the activity must continue.

The arrival of Jesús Angulo to the sultana of the north

Jesus arrived last night in the city of Monterrey and upon arrival Angulo declared the following:

“It is a great team and with the fans that are going to support us, with all the nostalgia and all the conviction that we bring from there, that is what we will continue to do in Tigres and we come to get triumphs and trophies.”

“It is important, we already celebrated it, we already lived it, it was a very great joy and now to come here to do our bit with all the Tigres fans and to contribute what is ours.”

Jesús Angulo performed physical tests and is ready

Today around 9:00 a.m. Jesús Angulo came to physical and medical tests a Sports Medicine of the UANL, which complied and is ready to sign a 4-year contract and join the team for the 2022 Clausura Tournament.

Angulo’s career in professional football

The Mexican defender arrives at Tigres with 94 experience matches in Liga MX, debuting at the Opening Tournament 2017, currently has 23 years and it was 2 times league champion with Santos Laguna and Atlas de Guadalajara being the owner, apart from that it was Olympic bronze medalist with the Mexican team and did it as a starter. Tigres has done very well with young players signed from ‘La Academia’, such were the cases of Jorge Torres Nilo and Hugo Ayala at the time.

A feline could come out due to the signing of Angulo

Carlos González would go to Santos Laguna, since this could go into the negotiation of Jesús Angulo. Those in the region need a more experienced center forward if they want to aspire to better things in the League, and the Paraguayan team that seems to no longer have a place in Tigres could be the right option.

