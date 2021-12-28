The mustache is in fashion: why more and more men choose it

The years, the fashions and the looks go by, and the mustache always comes back

Salvador Dalí, in addition to being a sensational artist, is perhaps one of the first and best known mustache influencers in recent history. Dalí used to say that he had grown it out as a result of his decision not to smoke and he wore several false mustaches in his snuff box, so he offered them the same way that others suggested a cigarette. For Dalí, the mustache was an essential component of his image as an artist, it was also an exercise in extravagance that helped to generate confusion and in a way to provoke.

Who has not seen a photo of the artist with that fine mustache that, with wax and oil, gave him almost sculptural forms. Dalí’s case is perhaps just one example of how this hair that grows in the region of the face between the lower limit of the nose and the upper lip, it knew how to be a symbol according to the moment and the society where it is located.

The mustache throughout history has been considered a representation of manhood and virility, but it is also indicative of class and wisdom, authority or power.

Today, this shave that has one of its oldest representations in the butler Keti, who lived during the 6th dynasty of ancient Egypt (third millennium BC), It is once again a trend for those who dare to leave it completely alone, with no or little beard around. In fashion centuries ago in the armies of many nations, and with a great variety of styles, There are several men who choose it almost as a trademark of their personality and in a certain way of those who seek to transgress.

If it is a transgression, you will have to ask the artist Frida Kahlo, who painted himself with a mustache and unibrow, this image being used by some surrealists in the arts.

Undoubtedly, the 60s and 70s were the glory years for him moustache. If there is a current mention to be made, it corresponds to the 2000s hipsters, who flaunted the combination with thick glasses and modern haircuts.

“The mustache is not that it is a trend again, never stopped being a trend“ , he says Infobae Adrian Centi, a partner at The Barber Job. “We were two years with a face maskTherefore, people stopped seeing a mustache, a beard or a smile. Now that people without a mask are showing up, we start to see whiskers again. Today, mustaches are becoming fashionable according to those who use them. In recent times, many celebrities such as Johnny Depp or Brad Pitt , they grew a mustache and that makes people use or keep this type of fashion more. The mustache today has a highly sought after appearance in man. Then growing a mustache implies a lot of manhood if you like It has a meaning today of being in fashion. Having a good mustache is not easy and it is not easy. Therefore, it implies a care, A technique to be able to have a good mustache , which is not a minor job, “continues Centi.

Types of mustache

Brad Pitt, one of the celebrities who encouraged a mustache for several years (Photo by Fred Duval / FilmMagic)

In the World Beard and Mustache Championships from (World Beard and Mustache Championships) the following classification of six styles or types of mustache was established:

Dalí: thin with long upturned, straight or curved tips. The parts near the corners are shaved.

Natural: It does not exceed more than 1.5 cm above the upper lip (it can be shaped but without a fixative).

Sixties: very thin and like a brushstroke in two segments

Hungarian: large and bushy with hairs extended to the sides.

Imperial: similar to English but with tips arched upwards.

English: relatively thin, with very long hairs extending to the sides. The hairs that grow after the corners are usually shaved.

The universe of types and classifications is more extensive. Roger Figuera, from Bacán Barbería, says that men generally wear mustaches thicker than fine. “ Many people do not like to wear a thin mustache, but rather make it more natural. Anyone who grows a mustache has to have a lot of personality because it can also give a bad appearance “, says Figuera who maintains that the mustache should be analyzed with the group of those who wear it.

“If the person has style, it is one thing. If you do not have it, it is another and can give different impressions and images “, the specialist thinks.

For Centi, many choose the fine or pencil type. “The straight and finite ones are being used a lot, it is used by the younger people who debut with the first court elections. The chevron mustache, the classic from the 60s and 70s, is also used. And several also use a mustache with a beard, rugby style, lumberjack type, which already takes care in which it is necessary to be much more on top ”.

Centi says that the mustache makes the person more neat. “With a beard that is more difficult to take care of and groomed, that does not happen. A well-groomed mustache is much easier than caring for a large beard, it gives an aspect of masculinity, but also if it is well worn, an intellectual aspect, it has a touch of intellectuality that draws attention. We always talk about a good mustache gives the feeling of a more mature man ”, Analyzes the specialist.

And he continues: “The man is not asking for a mustache, but he begins to leave the beautiful ones and if he goes to the barbershop he asks how he has to take care of it and what shape I could give it. There are people who already come with the prototype in their head, saying that they want the mustache of this or that person. And there are people who ask the bib which is the best version for their face, which one would fit better. Some are satisfied, others regret it and take it out. But they all consult. Above all, how to wear it, how is the care, how to shape it ”.

There is, indisputably, a question close to the bon vivant in those who wear the mustache. Centi graphs it like this: “It is, I would tell you, like smoking a cigar. It has a whole mystique behind it, it has washing, care, products to wear and obviously, all this makes the man take care of himself. That he is more attentive to himself, his face and all his aesthetics ”.

Perhaps, due to this type of care and attention, Figuera completes, “few people grow their mustaches alone, there are some who grow thicker, but those are the most adult men. Others with a beard but highlighting the mustache more. In all cases, you always have to be behind ”, adds Figuera.

Male aesthetics are getting closer to the female in terms of care and the mustache is no less so. It requires daily care so that it is always in full condition in the face of others.

The reality is that the man of today is as or more flirtatious than the woman. For this reason, many not only go to the barbershop, but also take care of the mustache at home with beard trimmers, mustaches and hair. “These types of machines were previously only seen in hairdressers, but for many years they have been in the hands of all those who take care of their facial aesthetics very thoroughly ”, says Figuera.

The image of the famous is always followed by crowds of people. Names like David Beckham, Brad Pitt or Jonnhy Deep, are seen in their networks, showing their mustache. They influence and help not only make the decision to grow a mustache, but also “choose” which is the best.

But, What things must be taken into account when growing a mustache?

Johnny Deep, with a mustache and a more “left” look with an uneven beard (Photo by Srdjan Stevanovic / Getty Images)

First of all, the shape of the face. It counts a lot for the hairstyle and also for the mustache. An elongated face or with very marked features is not the same as a rounder face. The same mustache will not suit two people with opposite faces in shape.

The amount of hair. It is essential to opt for one type of mustache or another. What is clear is that if there is not good hair density, not much can be done.

The style that best fits. And yes, of course, for an image it is necessary to have things very clear and above all to have a defined personality.

