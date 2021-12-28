The movie that aggravated Nicole Kidman’s depression after divorcing Tom Cruise

Her performance earned her an Oscar for Best Actress, but for Nicole Kidman to play Virginia Woolf in The hours plunged her into a depressed state. The 54-year-old actress had just divorced then her husband of 11 years, Tom Cruise, and putting herself in the shoes of the writer made her feel “depressed” at the time.

“I was not in my own body,” said the interpreter during an interview in the space This Cultural Life Radio 4, belonging to the BBC. In the same conversation, the actress made reference to some of the most significant moments of the shoot, in which she was completely carried away by the spirit of the character. For example, in the final scene, which reflects Woolf’s suicide in the River Ouse, very close to his home in Susex. “I don’t know if I ever thought of danger. I was so into character … I mean, I put the stones in my pockets and got into the river. And again. Probably I did not have enough account of the danger “, confessed the star in reference to that moment.

“Virginia flowed through me. I was a practically open vessel for this to happen. And I think Stephen [Daldry, el director de la película] he was very kind to me, because he knew it, “he added. A receptivity towards the character to which she felt predisposed and which she believes is “probably the beauty of the actor’s life.”

Nicole Kidman as Virginia Woolf, in The Hours Archive

In addition to talking about his specific experience playing Woolf, Kidman took the opportunity to refer to the episodes he went through in relation to mental health, ensuring that throughout his life he has “deepened and passed through many different landscapes of mental health, of loss, of joy … ”and said that now he is much more“ aware ”of time and that he is close to“ some of the greatest minds in the world ”. “I have grown up with them, they have taught me, they have trained me and they have seen me, and that is a beautiful journey to undertake. Hope it still continues, but I appreciate it. I definitely don’t want to shut down as I get older. I want to be more open, be more available and be more free, “he stressed.

About the end of her marriage with Tom Cruise, with whom she has two adopted children, Bella and Connor, she already spoke in an interview in 2012 in the magazine Quien, in which he admitted that he had to find his way “through depression” and that that experience was part of his “growth.” She was also explaining then that part of that state was due to her thinking that she would never be able to have a biological child after fertility treatment failed and suffer several miscarriages and an ectopic pregnancy. But nevertheless, In 2008, the actress, already united to her current partner, singer Keith Urban, gave birth to their daughter Sunday Rose. In 2010, they both became parents to another girl, Faith Margaret, born through a surrogate.