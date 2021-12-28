2021 closed dramatically in the film industry with the arrival of the long-awaited Spider-Man: No Way Home, that I met expectations of all the fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. For the following year, the seventh art will not disappoint us and Here we present the most anticipated films of 2022.

Scream – January 14

The cast have the Mexican presence of Melissa Barrera, but they will also be Neve Campbell as Sidney Prescott, Courteney Cox; as Gale Weathers, David Arquette Dewey Riley; who participated in the original saga.

The Alley of Lost Souls – January 27

The Guillermo del Toro’s new film It is based on Nightmare Alley (1946), by William Lindsay Gresham.

Morbius – January 27

The movie starring Jared Leto continues expanding Sony’s Marvel universe, but a scene in his trailer revealed the Vulture of Michael Keaton, who appeared in Spider-Man: Homecoming of the MCU.

Uncharted – February 18

After the madness generated by Spider-Man, Tom Holland returns to the big screen in this film based on the acclaimed video game.

The Batman – March 4

Robert Pattinson will be in charge of bringing the bat to life once again. This time it will not be an origin story, but a story of development two years after Bruce Wayne became the vigilante of Gotham City, where they are Gatbela, the Riddler and the Penguin.

Red – March

The Walt Disney Studios and Pixar film deal with a 13-year-old girl unsure of herself, who begins to live the changes of adolescence, but every time he gets too excited, he turns into a red panda.

Fantastic Beasts 3: Dumbledore’s Secrets – April 15

After the controversial departure of Johnny Depp, Mads Mikkelsen arrives as the new Grindelwald to continue expanding the Harry Potter universe.

The Northman – April 22

After ‘The Witch’ and ‘The Lighthouse’, the director Robert Eggers returns with a revenge thriller with a cast consisting of Alexander Skarsgrd, Nicole Kidman, Bill Skarsgrd, Willem Dafoe and Anya Taylor-Joy.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – May 6

After the events of WandaVision and Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange will return to become the first film of the MCU of 2022 and promises to be a watershed for managing the multiverse.

DC League of Super-Pets – May 22

In this animated film from DC Comics, Dwayne Johnson giving voice to Krypto, Superman’s dog, and there will also be Ace, Batman’s companion Batisabueso.

John Wick 4 – May 27

The fourth installment of the hit action saga arrives with Keanu reeves and the addition of Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgrd and Hiroyuki Sanada.

Top Gun: Maverick – May 27

Finally, we will have the long-awaited sequel to Top Gun, starring Tom Cruise, who returns as Maverick to take his plane.

Jurassic World: Dominion – June 10

After four years since the dinosaurs escaped due to a containment problem, dinosaurs try to defend themselves in the jungle. The film tell the return of Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Justice Smith, BD Wong and Omar Sy and with the cast of the original film: Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum and Laura Dern.

Lightyear – June 17

Buzz Lightyear will have his own movie, but outside of Toy Story, since it will be an action and science fiction film with the voice of Chris Evans.

Minions: A Villain Is Born – July

The Minions return to meet a little 12 year old adolescent, who dreams of become the greatest villain in the world.

Thor: Love and Thunder – July 8

The second Marvel Studios movie of 2022 will have the return of Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, who could wield the Mjolnir, in addition to Thor being accompanied by the Guardians of the Galaxy.

Black Adam – July 29

Finally, we will see Dwayne Johnson as one of the great villains of Shazam! Black Adam. Also, we will have Aldis Hodge as Hawkman.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part I) – October 7

The second animated Spider-verse movie hits the big screen starring Miles Morales once again. We’ll see if he wins an Oscar nomination again and repeats winning it.

Halloween Ends -October 14

The end of the trilogue that brought once again to Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode to take down the terrible murderer Mike Myers.

The Flash – November 4

DC continues with its cinematic universe and Ezra Miller returns as Barry Allen. The Andy Muschietti-directed film will feature performances by Kiersey Clemons, Ben Affleck, Michael Keaton, Sasha Calle and Maribel Verd.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – November 11

Despite the unexpected death of Chadwick Boseman, we will have the sequel to Black Panther, which will focus on T’Chala’s sister, Shuri. Also, Tenoch Huerta participate in the film.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom – December 16

There are still few details about the Aquaman sequel, but James Wan returns to direct it along with the cast led by Jason Momoa and Amber Heard.

Avatar 2 – December 16

Thirteen years later We will have the sequel to the acclaimed James Cameron film. The cast is led by Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Kate Winslet, Vin Diesel, Michelle Yeoh, Giovanni Ribisi and Stephen Lang.

