The Mexican and Peruvian Navies conduct the Passex Photo-Ex naval exercise in Baja California

The Armed Forces of Mexico Y Peru carried out this past December 22 the naval exercise Passex Photo-Ex, off the coast of Ensenada, in Baja California, on the Mexican Pacific coast.

As reported, the objective of the joint maneuver is to increase the level of preparation, interoperability and training, through the practice of tactical training exercises and naval communications.

According to information from the Secretariat of the Navy of Mexico (Semar), the exercise was carried out with the joint forces of the Mexican Navy and the Peruvian Navy, whose purpose is the preparation for the prevention, deterrence and interdiction of illegal activities, through the conduct of maritime operations, information exchange and synchronization, together with the implementation of standardized procedures for naval units and agency operations centers. participants.

During the exercise, naval formations and maneuvers were developed between operational units of both institutions.

In the naval maneuvers, the corvette BAP Guise (recently donated by South Korea) and, on the side of the Mexican Navy, the Second Flotilla of Surface Units with the ocean patrol ARM Centennial of the Revolution (P164), a helicopter Airbus AS565 MBe Panther of Naval Air Squadron Escan-221, with the ability to take off and land on boats, during naval operations.

Semar confirmed that, through these exercises, Mexico strengthens its operational capacities through exchanges with other nations, actions that are vital in the exercise of the functions of this institution and with which it reaffirms its commitment to citizens to seek the maritime security as an inescapable principle of the Mexican State.