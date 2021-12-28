the list of known defaulters

12.27.2021 21:34 h.

Chris Hemsworth: a muscular and funny Santa Claus

Christmas brings out the funniest side of Elsa Pataky’s boyfriend. On the one hand, he has decided to congratulate the holidays with a photomontage in which his face is seen in a very muscular body and with the cap of Santa Claus.

Christmas card from Chris Hemsworth / INSTAGRAM

Another thing he has shared in his networks It is his stay with the Spanish actress and her children in the snow, where he has fulfilled the dream of his little ones: fly. He has taken advantage of the thickness of the snow to throw them into the air and make them fly.

Laura Matamoros gives birth and excites her father Kiko

Laura Matamoros has given birth to her second child. Kiko’s daughter was planning the birth of her baby this Monday, December 27, coinciding with his father’s birthday, and so it has been.

The news has been revealed live on Save me, when Kiko left the set when she received a call from her daughter that confirmed the beautiful news on such a special day for him. In this way, the collaborator has become a grandfather again.

europapress 3662279 laura matamoros picture file 11 1000×528

Ana Obregón’s memory of the day her son was diagnosed with cancer

“The day they told us he was sick, he came into my room and asked: ‘Mom, am I going to die?’ The sky fell on me. “This is how Ana Obregón recounted the day she and her son were informed Aless lequio that he had cancer.

“I swore to him on my life that he was going to be saved. And I couldn’t keep it. It’s something that I can’t forgive myself “, he confesses. Even so, he maintained his fortitude, not so the father of the young man who “arrived and began to cry.” “I put him in the bathroom and reprimanded him: ‘Nobody cries here’. I didn’t shed a tear. Nor throughout the 120 chemo. Could not. I had to save the life of Aless“, remember.

The actress and presenter Ana Obregón / INSTAGRAM

Tom Walker vs. Kate Middleton

The Duchess of Cambridge surprised the audience at the Christmas concert that she and her husband sponsored this year by playing a song by Tom walker For Those Who Can’t Be Here (For those who can’t be here).

The singer He was the one who put the voice and the guitar to the theme and in a few days there are already many who consider him a anthem. Of course, the artist has made one thing clear: the Rights they are only yours.

Film director Jean-Marc Vallée dies at 58

Jean-Marc Vallée, director of the first season of Big Little Lies (HBO) and of films such as CRAZY Y Dallas Buyers Club, he has passed away at 58 years of age for reasons that are still unknown.

“Jean-Marc represented the creativity, authenticity and trying things differently. He was a true artist and a caring, generous guy. Everyone who worked with him couldn’t help but see the talent and vision he possessed ”, says his producing partner, Nathan ross. “We will deeply miss the teacher,” he adds, “but he is a comfort Knowing that his beautiful style and impressive work that he shared with the world will endure, “he asserts.

The director Jean-Marc Vallée / EFE

Maluma shows off as a girlfriend

With discretion, with great discretion and at the same time in style. Maluma has announced that his heart is once again occupied by love. The girl? Susana Gomez. At least that’s what his fans say.

The image shared by the Colombian on social networks is highly edited and his face can hardly be seen, but his followers have managed to draw his face and find who he is. Either way, the singer is very happy with his new partner. So much so that, in that kiss next to the tree that he has published, he points out: “Thank you, Santa.”

The singer Maluma and his girlfriend / INSTAGRAM

The Rock’s surprising gift to his mother

The Famous they can afford to give great gifts to their loved ones. Big and expensive. And more if you are a Hollywood star.

A sample of this is the piece of car given to him by Dwayne Johnson, better known as The Rock, to his mother. The cries of his mother confirm the joy that the gift.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson gives his mother a car / INSTAGRAM

Camila Cabello leaves social networks

If some give great gifts, others choose self gifts and not necessarily materials. Camila Cabello has been one of them and has decided to abandon the networks. Although for a short time.

“I’m going to do a little detox of the networks until the new year. I just want to spend a little less time with me mobile this week. I love you “, he announced in his last publication of the year.

Singer Camila Cabello / INSTAGRAM

The prosecution requests nine years in prison for Rafael Amargo

The Madrid Provincial Prosecutor’s Office requests nine years in prison for bailaor Rafael Amargo for selling at his own home narcotic substances to third parties “persistently” in exchange for money. It is a crime against public health.

The representative of the Public Ministry requests the same penalty for Juan Eduardo SB Amargo’s production assistant, because he acted “jointly” with the other defendant in the purchase and subsequent distribution of said substances, tax sources have reported this Monday. During the months of April and December 2020, both “had been dedicating in a concerted manner and persistent to the distribution of narcotic substances, among others methamphetamine, to third parties in exchange for money “, according to the indictment.

Rafael Amargo / EP

The famous defaulters of Spain

Kiko matamoros, Patricia Conde, Samuel Eto’o, Carlo Ancelotti, Paz Vega and Sergi Arola are some of the celebrities that appear on the 2021 Treasury delinquent list. familiar faces They share the limelight with a multinational company, Twitter, which appears for the first time in this particular list – which can be consulted here – in which Iñaki Urdangarín’s partner Diego Torres is also present.

The one with the most debt on this list is Paz Vega with 3,032,356.44 euros. They are followed by the Italian coach Ancelotti with 1,404,207.71 euros and and Patricia Conde with 162,500.03. Below a million are the aforementioned Catalan chef, who totals € 985,924.72, closely followed by the Cameroonian footballer who owes € 981,598.19. Further away is the collaborator of Save me that owes 711,663.52 euros