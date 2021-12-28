The LAFC would join Cristiano Ronaldo and Carlos Vela

Do youCarlos candle Y Cristiano Ronaldo playing together on the same team? It could be possible, as there is a club interested in reuniting the Portuguese star with the Mexican striker, in what seems to be the final stretch of their careers.

For now, Cristiano Ronaldo stays with him Manchester United Y

Carlos candle

with the LAFC. The Mexican extended his contract with the California team for one more season, after a year in which injuries limited him.

It might interest you: The MLS club that would join Jaime Lozano with another Mexican



Cristiano Ronaldo the Terminator of soccer

The team where Cristiano Ronaldo would play with Carlos Vela

According to information from AS USA, the “threat” of Cristiano Ronaldo to leave the Manchester United it would be real and the Lusitanian would seek new challenges outside of England, in the last stretch of his successful career.

Having already played in England, Italy, Spain Y Portugal, conquering everything, Cristiano Ronaldo would emigrate to Major League Soccer from U.S. A lifestyle that you are used to and where you would have many challenges ahead.

To be more precise, the same source points out that the LAFC, which has many partners and the economy is not a problem, would be interested in getting the services of the Lusitano. A season where he would hang out with Carlos candle.

LAFC

How much does Cristiano Ronaldo cost?

According to the Transfermarkt site, the value of Cristiano Ronaldo it amounts to 35 million euros. Your contract with him Manchester United lasts until June 2023, so the LAFC would have to seek an agreement with the ‘Red devils‘.

Until now, since he returned to the Manchester United, to Cristiano Ronaldo It has been difficult for him to finish fitting into the club. His impact was immediate and he scored goals that were vital for those of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. However, the last few days have gone unnoticed and the set of Old Trafford has missed valuable points.

It may interest you: The luxuries that the Turkish team that loves Carlos Vela would give him

