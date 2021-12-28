The hilarious advice the Spider-Man producer gave to Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield, but neither respected

Spider-Man: no homecoming It is one of the biggest hits of the year. The film centered on the arachnid hero of Marvel it became one of the highest grossing titles in recent months. In this context, Amy pascal, one of the producers, referred to the current phenomenon centered on Spider-Man, and what surprised the most about her story was a curious request she made to Tom holland already Andrew Garfield that they both ignored.

Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield fell in love while filming The Amazing Spider-Man movie Weather / Colombia

In an interview with The New York Times, Amy Pascal referred to her experience in the production of the Spider-Man films starring Garfield, as well as her experience in the current ones, with Holland as their main star.

A) Yes, He said that when the actors had to start filming their respective films, he asked them please not to fall in love with their co-stars: Emma Stone, in Garfield’s case; Y Zendaya, in Holland’s. In this regard, he explained: “I remember that, when they were chosen for their roles, I had a private chat with Tom and another later with Zendaya. I gave a sermon to both of them, I asked them not to do it, to try not to take that path. And I remember that I did the same with Andrew and Emma ”.

As is already known, That advice was not very successful, because Garfield and Stone were romantically involved, and now Holland and Zendaya are together too. “Everyone ignored me!”, Concluded Amy Pascal regarding the request she made to her stars, and that no one could obey.

Director Martin Scorsese said he considers superhero movies amusement parks more than cinematic expressions. FADEL SENNA / AFP – Archive

Other controversies that continue around superhero movies have to do with the artistic quality of those titles. Just over two years ago, the director Martin Scorsese He was lapidary with those films: he said that he considers them amusement parks more than cinematographic expressions. And in a recent note with The Hollywood Reporter, Holland took the glove and replied to the director: “You can ask him if he wanted to make a Marvel movie, but he would not know how it is because he never made one.”

In that interview, the actor who plays Spider-Man deepened his position: “I made Marvel movies and I also made titles that were on the table when it comes to the Oscars, and the only difference in this regard is that some were much more expensive than others. But the way in which I interpreted my character, the way in which the directors traced the arc of the plot and the evolution of the protagonists, in all cases is the same, only they have a different scale. So I think both are real art. “

Holland defends superhero cinema