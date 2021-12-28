The Guardianship of Britney Spears, the Alec Baldwin Affair, the Travis Scott Concert and Other Celebrity Scandals That Marked 2021 | Shows

2021 was an excellent year for some artists, while for others the opposite, as they were involved in accusations and tragedies. One of the stories that was celebrated was that of the singer Britney Spears, as she got rid of her father’s tutelage after 13 years. On the other hand, there is the case of Alec Baldwin, who retired from the acting world, since his career was marked by a terrible accident while recording the movie Rust.

