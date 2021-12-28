The Guardianship of Britney Spears, the Alec Baldwin Affair, the Travis Scott Concert and Other Celebrity Scandals That Marked 2021 | Shows

2021 was an excellent year for some artists, while for others the opposite, as they were involved in accusations and tragedies. One of the stories that was celebrated was that of the singer Britney Spears, as she got rid of her father’s tutelage after 13 years. On the other hand, there is the case of Alec Baldwin, who retired from the acting world, since his career was marked by a terrible accident while recording the movie Rust.

Britney Spears achieved her legal freedom

Singer Britney Spears will end 2021 in a great way, as she regained control of her life and money. The interpreter of “Baby one more time” will no longer be under the tutelage of her father, Jamie Spears.

Since 2008, Britney’s father controlled much of the singer’s personal and professional life. She said that she had no decision-making power in what she wanted to do. For example, she could not have another child, because she has an IUD inside her body, which prevents her from procreating. Nor could she marry her current boyfriend, Sam Asghari, or go out for a walk with him. “I am not happy, I cannot sleep. I am angry, depressed. My father and my agency should be in jail. I want my life back. I want to sue my family and share my story, “he said at the time.

In early November, Britney Spears said goodbye to guardianship after 13 years. “OMG, I love my fans so much it’s crazy. I think I’m going to cry the rest of the day !!! The best day of my life… Praise the Lord… Can I get an amen? #FreedBritney ”, The artist wrote on her social networks.

Alec Baldwin accidentally killed Halyna Hutchins

The actor Alec baldwin fired a prop weapon and accidentally killed the cinematographer Halyna hutchins. This happened on the recordings of the movie Rust, which was filmed at the Bonanza Creek Ranch, a famous set in New Mexico.

The investigations point to the responsibility of the assistant director David Halls and the young gunsmith Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who, according to US media, had little experience.

Baldwin was interviewed by George Stephanopoulos on an ABC special. “I feel like someone is responsible for what happened, and I can’t say who it is, but I know it’s not me… I hold the weapon where she indicates (…). I tell her I’m going to drop the hammer from the gun and ask her if she wants to see it, and she (Hutchins) says yes. I let go of the hammer. Bang. The gun goes off. Everybody is horrified. They are in shock. Is noisy. They are not wearing headphones. The gun should be empty. They told me they were handing me an empty gun, “he said.

Travis Scott’s Stampede in Concert

The rapper’s concert Travis scott in Houston it ended in tragedy after ten people died and dozens of attendees were injured. According to BBC News, the victims were festival goers Astroworld and they were between 14 and 27 years old. Houston Fire Chief Sam Peña told reporters: “The crowd started pushing towards the front of the stage and people started to panic.”

After the stampede and chaos that formed at the Astroworld festival, Travis spoke out through his social networks. “I am absolutely devastated by what happened last night… My prayers go out to the families of all those affected by what happened. Committed to working together with the Houston community to comfort and support families in need ”, indicated the singer on his Twitter account.

Actor Chris Noth, known for participating in Sex and the city, was reported for rape

The actor Chris Noth He is in the focus of the press after two women accused him of sexually assaulting them when they were 22 and 31 years old. She decided to give her statements to the Hollywood Reporter and mention that the promotion of the sequel to Sex and the city has triggered old memories.

“Seeing that he was reprising his role in Sex and the City activated something in me … For many years, I buried him, but I decided that now was the time to try to make public who he is,” Zoe argued for her part.

Given this, Chris said that the accusations were false. “It’s hard not to question when these stories come to light. I don’t know for sure why they are coming to light now, but I do know this: I did not attack these women ”, held for Hollywood Reporter.

Armie Hammer’s cannibalism

The American actor Armie Hammer is known for participating in well-known films, such as Call me by your name, Rebecca, The Lone Ranger, among others. Likewise, at the beginning of this year, Armiese became a trend in social networks, since conversations with various women were leaked where the artist would have proposed to practice acts of cannibalism.

Regarding the messages that came to light from Hammer’s Instagram account, it has not been proven that they are real, since they could be faked. In addition, the actor has not declared anything about it. “I am 100% cannibal. I want to eat you. Fuck. It’s scary to admit it ”, was one of the actor’s messages. “What if I wanted to cut off your toe to put it in a pocket and always carry a piece of you with me?” Was another of the messages.