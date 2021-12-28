the game was originally made to promote Xbox Live

Multiplayer would be the beginning and end of this Xbox exclusive, and the campaign was only thought about until later.

By Axel García / Updated 28 December 2021, 00:05 28 comments

Like many players, you have probably known the Halo saga thanks to its multiplayer. However, the Bell The first installment was another starting point for fans of this Microsoft franchise, but this was about to not be the case, because the story that started everything in the universe of this Xbox exclusive, was not part of the original idea. during its development.

A campaign was thought about until the multiplayer was almost finishedIt was through a recent interview, that the multiplayer programmer of the first Halo, Stefan sinclair, admitted that during the early stages of the title’s development in 1999, the single-player campaign never crossed the team’s mind.

“Halo was in development for online multiplayer even in its most primordial forms,” ​​Sinclair said. The programmer added, that the title would serve as a demonstration of the new online service at the time, Xbox Live, and it was only when this goal was deemed complete that the team began to think about a campaign.

Xbox Live was one of the most flashy with which Microsoft promoted its console, since we met it for the first time. So it’s no surprise that Bungie, the studio in charge of the first Halo, had this mentality at the time of its development. Although it is impossible to determine at this point, if this campaign had not existed in the game, it is possible that the saga would not have been the same as we know today.

Halo Infinite, the newest installment in the franchise, is currently celebrating the holiday season, with gifts available every day for all those who enjoy multiplayer. You have until January 4th to get all the gifts available, so better organize your agenda.

More about: Halo, Bungie, Microsoft and Xbox.