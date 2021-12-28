The final scene of ‘Don’t look up’ that very few have been able to see

Don’t look up It has been the revelation film of this Christmas. A Netflix premiere that since last December 24 has been number 1 in all countries. It is not for less since it has a luxury cast made up of Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Cate Blanchett and Timothée Chalamet.

However, the film, which tells the desperate race against time of a pair of scientists who discover that a comet is heading directly against the Earth, hides a final scene that very few (the most patient) have been able to see so far.





Read also

Javier Silvestre

The protagonist of it is Jason, the son of the president of the United States, played by Jonah Hill, who in the film seems to die along with most of humanity when the comet hits the earth’s crust. However, in the final post-scene, things are not like that.



Video





Don’t Look Up (In Spanish) Official Netflix Trailer





It should be remembered that Don’t look up it ends with the two thousand elected by the US Government landing on a planet similar to Earth 22,720 years after the catastrophe. Of course, they do it in a world where the prophecy of millionaire Peter Isherwell is fulfilled. And is that President Orlean, ends up being eaten by a bronteroc, a creature from the planet.

The survivors of ‘Don’t look up’ arrive on a new planet Netflix

And similar luck seems that the rest of the surviving humans will run. From there the film credits and four minutes later, the final shot that almost nobody has seen in which the director returns to the present and how Jason, abandoned by his mother in the space launch center, has survived to the Apocalypse.

The young Chief of Staff comes out of the rubble and calls out to his mother without much success. In a final nod to the acidic social criticism of the film, the president’s son sends a message via his mobile phone to his followers on social networks. He claims that he is “the last man on Earth” and invites unknown who to subscribe to his channel.

Still from the movie ‘Don’t look up’ Netflix





Read also

Agencies