The fans ask for Ismael Sosa and the board does not respond

Fans of Pumas They are not at all happy with how the last markets have turned out. You only need to explore Twitter for a few minutes or read the comments on Instagram posts to realize that the virtual community is not happy with how things have turned out.

+ ALL MOVEMENTS HEADING TO THE CLOSING +

Is that, after the seasons of players like Favio Alvarez, Cristian Battocchio Y Rogerio, fans expected the board to fix those mistakes with some new signings, but that hasn’t happened. As if that were not enough, in recent days it emerged that Ismael Sosa was willing to return to the club, but the response from the board was negative.

With what seems like another infertile market, it is becoming increasingly common to read fans in the club’s posts on Twitter or Instagram complaining about the lack of reinforcements for the team and, in recent days, what has been read the most It was the hashtag #queremosasosa.

With the pressure of the fans in all the networks, the market of Pumas He will not have peace until the reinforcements arrive, because only with the arrival of Omar Islas it does not seem to be enough and the fans continue to demand more incorporations in different positions on the playing field.

With the pressure and anger from the fans on the rise, the board will have to explain why they have not contacted some players to close them as reinforcement, even more so knowing that the team does not have as many players taking into account the number of competitions ahead of them.