The emotional images with which Rihanna remembers her murdered cousin

The Christmas holidays are a time of joy and celebration that invite us to reunite with our loved ones. Now, there are many people who cannot live them with that enthusiasm since they remember a lot about those who are no longer with us. That happens to a lot of people, both strangers and celebrities, and Rihanna is proof of that. The singer has been invaded by nostalgia when remembering her cousin Tavon, murdered four years ago.

When in 2017 the artist published the news on her social networks, the hearts of her followers were overwhelmed. “RIP cousin… I can’t believe it was last night that I held you in my arms! I never thought it would be the last time you would feel the heat in your body !!! I love you always man! #endgunviolence, “he wrote on his Instagram asking through a hashtag to end gun violence.





And it is that Tavon died assassinated with only 21 years after a man, yet to be identified, shot him while he was walking down the street in Lake Close, Eden Lodge, on Christmas Day. After several shots, the attacker fled and left the boy’s body lying in the street.

Therefore, as the Christmas festivities approach, it is impossible that Rihanna does not remember Tavon not only because of his absence but because of the fact that he was murdered just in these days. A hard blow that makes Christmas no longer the same for the singer from Barbados, who will always think of her relative.

Rihanna with her cousin Tavon Instagram

And proof of this is the publication he has made on his social networks where he pays tribute four years after his murder. Rihanna has made a selection of seven photographs in memory of Tavon.

In some of them, the vast majority, both appear together, hugging and smiling, thus demonstrating how good their relationship was. In some other snapshot we see the deceased young man posing happily before the lens.





“I miss you and that smile, cousin,” Riri has written under the images, sharing her sadness with the 114 million people who follow her on Instagram.