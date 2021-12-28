“The days we have on set …”: Bella Hadid shares photos of her return to Victoria’s Secret

U.S-. Bella Hadid posed again for El Secreto de Victoria and shared a photograph of herself from a behind-the-scenes moment that was captured during a photoshoot with the brand. “VICTORIA’S SECRET The days we have on set are some of the best I’ve had,” the model wrote in her post along with emojis of hearts on fire.

“… Made possible by some of my favorite human angels,” he added. Hadid, and pointed to the chief creative officer of El Secreto de Victoria, Raúl Martínez, and Felicity Webb, the brand’s casting director. Earlier this year the model opened up in an interview with the magazine Maria Claire about how difficult the decision to go back to the brand was for her.

“What drew me back was that they came to me and really showed me that, behind the scenes, Victoria’s Secret has changed dramatically. I think many of us who used to work with Victoria’s Secret felt it in some way. And now, six of the seven board members are all women. And there are new photo session protocols that we have, ”he said. Hadid.

“So many things have changed. I feel that the world really deserves a brand like Victoria’s Secret and also to feel represented by it, “he added. Hadid during his interview with Maria Claire. The model is currently starring in the 2021 holiday campaign and was recently named a member of the latest collection of El Secreto de Victoria, a brand that announced major changes earlier this year.

The changes came two years after they left the title Victoria’s secret angels and canceled their annual fashion show due to criticism for lack of inclusion. The company also faced a backlash after a report in The New York Times who accused the former brand official Ed razek sexual harassment, intimidation, and creating a culture of misogyny, including an incident involving Hadid.