The dangerous challenge that Alexa threw to a 10-year-old girl and made Amazon change its settings

Amazon Echo smart speaker

The Amazon Echo smart speaker works with the voice assistant Alexa.

Amazon had to update its voice assistant Alexa after the device challenged a 10-year-old girl in the United States to touch the pins of a plug half inserted to the electrical current with a coin.

The suggestion came after the girl asked Alexa to give her “a challenge to perform.”

Plug a phone charger halfway into a wall outlet, then touch exposed pins with a penny“said the smart speaker.

Amazon said it fixed the bug as soon as the company realized it.

