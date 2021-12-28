“The Club of the Evicted”: the true story that enshrined the careers of Jean-Marc Vallée and Matthew McConaughey

The plot to bring to the screen the life story of Ronald woodroof, with a 2013 dramatic film that ended up consolidating its director, the Canadian Jean-Marc Vallée, who died yesterday at the age of 58, as well as its protagonist (Matthew McConaughey), began many years before, in 1992. First, with a report in The Dallas Morning News published in August of that year, in parallel to the conversations that Woodroof held with the screenwriter Craig borten in several sessions that were recorded on those same days. A month later, Woodroof died of pneumonia exacerbated by AIDS.

It was Borten who for more than two decades insisted on various studios and production companies to sell his idea for a movie. In all that time there were agreements that did not prosper and contacts with actors such as Brad Pitt, Woody Harrelson and Ryan Gosling, although it was finally McConaughey who played on screen his contemporary from Texas, who after being diagnosed with the human immunodeficiency virus, in the middle In the 1980s, he created a network for the search and distribution of drugs not yet approved by the FDA to distribute them among other patients infected with the virus, at that time little known and stigmatized.

With Dallas Buyers Club (2013), distributed in some countries of the region as “El club de los deshuciados”, Vallé not only got the first Oscar nomination with his name in the Best Editing category – in addition to six other nominations, including the actors who would end winning McConaughey and Jarred Leto-, but also full recognition of the industry thanks to a style that was polishing over the years.

A cinematography that always opted for characters on the edge and for real life dramas, together with a way of working that allowed its actors and actresses to shine, giving them some of the best roles of their careers. This is the case of Resse Whiterspoon and Nicole Kidman in the series Big little liesby Amy Adams in the excellent Sharp objects -also from HBO- and also from McConaughey, who with his role as Woodroof not only achieved his only Academy Award so far, but also the profile of a serious actor, character and chameleon that distinguishes him to this day.

In fact, around those days in 2013, McConaughey was cultivating rather a style of sex symbol and co-star of romantic comedies, which began to change with his roles in titles such as Mud, Magic Mike and True Detective. But it was Dallas Buyers Club the definitive springboard, where the actor was able to show off his Texan accent and his ability to transform physically, trying to do justice to Woodroof’s nuances and contradictions. A womanizing and heterosexual electrician from the south of the United States, fond of rodeo and homophobic jokes, who ends up infected with the then called “gay virus” and changing his gaze and his approach to dissent.

Borten’s script, yes, took some creative license to round out the story and its moral. In the movie Ron is portrayed as a rodeo cowboy and part-time electrician before his diagnosis, who has a threesome with two women and is seen making misogynistic and homophobic jokes with his friends while on break from work. The real Woodroof was in fact an electrician working as an independent contractor with odd jobs, but his approach to the rodeo was more of an audience, not a horseman.

According to an article in Slate, from the author’s conversation with Borten, those details were used as a metaphor for his character’s struggle and his ability to survive much longer than his doctors said he would. A kind of wild bull and alpha male forced to redefine his priorities but without losing his fighting ability.

What is true is that Woodroof lost all of his friends once his diagnosis was made known, as depicted in the movie. It was around those days, in 1985, that the Texan electrician also began to suffer from the side effects of AZT, he began to look for other drugs that he could use to further extend his life expectancy, which was only months then. So he managed to purchase non-FDA approved nutritional medications and drugs that he found worked to alleviate and improve his symptoms.

As a front to distribute these drugs and other substances to AIDS patients, Woodroof created what he called the “Dallas Buyers Club” in 1988. According to Slate, in its heyday, the system in its heyday had an extensive network of attorneys. , judges, doctors, airline attendants and customs personnel, who helped him enter those remedies for himself and the other patients who needed them. Borten confirmed that, as shown in the film, Woodroof wore elaborate costumes, including as a priest, when traveling to manage medications.

It is also true that, over time, doctors across the United States began to see the benefits of these buyer’s clubs (as Jennifer Garner’s character does in the film), and they even sent patients to them when AZT made them more or more ill. it was simply too expensive.

Although Woodroof did not live to see the progress of his work, let alone the film adaptation of his biography, he did see some results and certain changes in the health system of his country motivated by his idea of ​​the “club.”

In a 1991 New York Times article – cited by Slate – on illegal drug trafficking, a person who was facing an advanced stage of AIDS explained that his doctor gave him the number of a buyer’s club so that he could request a drug in the early stages of development, because it could not “participate in most clinical trials.”