The celebrities who are in a relationship with who were their favorite stars

John Krasinski looked The Devil Wears Prada and fell in love with emily blunt to the point of wanting to meet her. The same thing happened with the musician Machine Gun Kelly, who was fascinated with Megan Fox when he was a teenager without knowing that, at 31, he was going to be in a relationship with her. Fate played a good pass on several Hollywood stars who turned their platonic loves in real bonds.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, inseparable AFP

Since they met last year they became totally inseparable, but the truth is that the singer Machine Gun Kelly already had feelings for Megan Fox even without seeing her personally. In July, the actor also revealed that in his adolescence he had a poster of Transfomers with the face in the foreground of who would be your partner. “You see that fate works that way and with us it was like circular,” added the artist, who was shown for the first time with the actress in May last year. The couple met on the set of the movie Midnight in the Switchgrass, and the crush was instantaneous.

At the 2020 American Music Awards, where the musician presented material from his latest album, Tickets to My Downfall, they posed for the cameras. The same thing happened this year at the Billboard Awards: they did not hesitate to be affectionate as the delivery progressed and when the interpreter won two awards, Megan was there to applaud him. Fox is the mother of three children (Bodhi, Journey and Noah) from her marriage to Brian Austin Green, whom she divorced after 15 years together and several crises. For its part, Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, has a daughter named Casie.

Jason Momoa had a crush on Lisa Bonet since his teens Agencies

The actor of game of Thrones Y Aquaman, Jason Momoa, said his wife Lisa Bonet was “literally a crush adolescent when I looked at her in The Cosby Show ”. In an interview with James Corden, Momoa revealed that she did not share that information with her partner until the birth of her children. “I was afraid of being a stranger or someone who was chasing her, but the reality is that I always wanted to meet her because she was always a queen” , said about the actress of the film High Fidelity, ex-wife of Lenny Kravitz and mother of Zoë Kravitz, who starred in the series based on said cult film. “If someone tells you that something is impossible, just mention what happened to me, I married Lisa Bonet, anything is possible,” added the actor, in love. The two met in 2005, got married in 2017 and have two children in common, Lola Iolani and Nakoa-Wolf.

In addition, Momoa has a great relationship with Kravitz. In dialogue with The Times, the musician spoke about the bond that unites them. “Our families are blessed. I love Jason, he is like a brother to me and I love children. It’s beautiful, but it takes work, “said the singer about his feelings for the Hawaiian actor. On the other hand, Kravitz said that he also gets along very well with Bonet, whom he divorced in 1991. “Zoë’s mother and I are now best friends. It’s interesting because that’s how the relationship started, but it makes you feel really good when you can do that. When we are all together, her man, her children, Zoë and I, we are a big happy family, “he said.

Katherine Schwarzenegger was attracted to her husband, Chris Pratt, long before she met him AFP

As to Katherine Schwarzenegger, the writer and influencer too He confessed to feeling an attraction for Chris Pratt years before starting a relationship. In an interview the young woman confessed that she was interested in Pratt and that he is “The best Chris in Hollywood”, Way ahead of Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth. “In recent times, Pratt looks very beautiful,” he declared. In 2018, they were already starting to show themselves together, they got married in June 2019 and became parents soon after. In August 2020 they welcomed little Lyla Maria. Pratt was coming off a high-profile divorce from the actress Anna Faris, with whom he has a son in common, Jack. In parting ways, they both emphasized how they wanted to preserve their good relationship for the sake of the child.

“Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible, to move forward. We still have love for each other, we always value our time together, “the actors had expressed in a statement. Regarding his bond with the daughter of Arnold and Maria Shriver, the actor of Guardians of the Galaxy he had nothing but praise for his wife. “I thank God for putting you in my life. Thanks for the laughs, the kisses, the talks, the walks ”, He wrote in a post in which he declared his love for her prior to the marriage.

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski, one of the most established couples in Hollywood AFP

With John krasinski it all started with a movie. The actor and filmmaker told the Graham Norton show that he saw The Devil Wears Prada “More or less 72 times” because “it is one of those films that when you find it while looking for something to see, you stop to look at it”. Two years after the film was released, he met the revelation actress of that David Frankel production, British Emily Blunt. “I was lucky that he stayed with me knowing my obsession with the film and that he did not notice that I was next to a stalker,” he joked the filmmaker who directed his wife in the diptych A place in silence. For his part, before the first date, Blunt marathoned the North American version of The Office – in which Krasinski played Jim – to get to know him in a certain way.

John Krasinski confesses that he is a fan of The devil wears fashion – Source: YouTube

“It was an absolute crush,” the actress told People about that outing arranged by a friend. As for the actor, he did not feel ready to enter a courtship until that date radically changed his opinion. “It was one of those moments when you don’t want to go out with anyone and I was going to take my time in Los Angeles, but After I met her, I became very nervous. ‘Oh my gosh, I’m going to fall in love with her,’ I thought. When we shook hands, I said, ‘I like you!’ Krasinski recalled on the Ellen DeGeneres show. The couple married in 2010 in Italy and they have two daughters, Hazel and Violet. At their wedding, the actress invited Stanley Tucci, whom she had become friends with on the set of The Devil Wears Prada. In that context, Tucci met Blunt’s sister, Felicity, whom he would marry two years later.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, a love that crossed the screen GROSBY GROUP

In 1998, when Mila Kunis they gave him the role of Jackie in the famous sitcom That ’70s Show, the actress was nervous when she found out that Ashton Kutcher he was also going to be part of the cast. “I thought he was so cute and adorable and then in a scene when I had to kiss him I felt very nervous because I was platonically in love with him”, she declared about who would become her husband and father to her children. They both went a long way until they were romantically reunited. Kunis had an eight-year relationship with Macaulay Culkin, and Kutcher married Demi Moore. However, fate wanted them to see each other again in 2012, when, already single, they began to meet.

When did the friendship between Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis turn into something else? – Source: YouTube