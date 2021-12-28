The Biscayan doctor Iaki Martin, awarded by the Academy of Medicine

The Royal National Academy of Medicine of Spain (RANME) has awarded the doctor from Biscay Iñaki Martín Lesende the award “General Medicine / Family Medicine Physician 2021”, has informed the University of the Basque Country, where he teaches classes.

This is one of the 23 awards that the RANME grants annually through its Foundation, “in order to publicly recognize the work, dedication, work and trajectory of the professionals of Spanish medicine”.

Martin Lesende will collect the award in Madrid on January 11, 2022.

Iñaki Martín Lesende (Erandio, 1962) considers that this recognition “It is, for me, a prize for balance”, since throughout his 34 years of professional life he has reconciled his clinical care work in different work areas, research and teaching.

He is a professor at the UPV / EHU Department of Medicine, at the Basurto Teaching Unit, Primary Care physician in the Indautxu Health Center (OSI Bilbao-Basurto) and member of the Research group on comprehensive care for people with chronic diseases of the Biocruces Bizkaia Health Research Institute.

In addition, he has led different research projects, including care for the elderly from primary care and telemonitoring.