The best movies that end in a heartbreaking way: ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ | Famous

The best movies that end in a heartbreaking way: 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'
Not all love stories have a happy ending and not in all movies the hero ends up winning everything. This happens in these tapes that end in such a heartbreaking way and even a tear is taken from the audience.
Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)
The third Spider-Man movie featuring Tom holland as Peter Parker is about the confrontation of the superhero against the villains that appeared in the universe of the previous films of the arachnid.
At the end of the film everything is solved, but Peter loses his aunt at the hands of the Green Goblin and his girlfriend and best friend due to a spell by Dr Strage. With everyone unaware of Peter’s existence, the superhero has a chance to start his life anew, but finds himself alone.
The film directed and starring Bradley Cooper as Jackson Maine tells the story of a famous country rock singer who is steeped in addictions, until he meets Ally Maine (Lady Gaga), a talented singer whom he helps rise to stardom.
Both singers develop a relationship but it deteriorates with Ally’s rise in fame, until eventually Jackson’s addictions lead him to end his life and Ally is “born” as a star.
Nicolas Cage plays Seth, an angel who is in charge of taking people who pass away to the afterlife, but one day he meets Maggie ( Meg ryan), a cardiologist with whom he is fascinated because he thinks he could see it.
The divine being and Maggie end up falling in love and Seth asks to become mortal to be with her, but in the end fate has other plans and soon after she dies in an accident on the road. Seth can do nothing but accept that this is life.
In this tape Mia ( Emma Stone), a young actress seeking to become a star meets and falls in love with Sebastian ( Ryan gosling), a pianist who also seeks to fulfill his dreams.
In this musical, the couple goes through different ups and downs, they manage to achieve their personal goals, but all at the cost of their relationship and in the end each one goes their own way, moving away despite being totally in love.
The Boy in the Striped Pajamas (2008)
This story is about the friendship of two boys who are on opposite sides of World War II. While Bruno ( ESA Mariposa) is the son of a Nazi officer, Shmuel is a Jewish boy who is imprisoned in a concentration camp.
The innocence of children leads them to develop a friendship without prejudice and discover the social context that surrounds them. In the end, Bruno enters the concentration camp and is taken along with the other prisoners to a gas chamber, where both children die hugging each other.
Hachi: A Dog’s Tale (2009)
The film, based on a true story, is about the loyalty of the dog Hachi to Parker Wilson ( Richard Gere), a university professor, who has to travel to work every day and his pet waits for him every day outside the train station upon his return.
The day Wilson does not return due to his death, Hachi waits for him for 10 years outside the train station, even when Wilson’s family moves out of town. In the end, the dog dies of old age and only then can it be reunited with its friend.