The Batman, Harry Potter: list of the most anticipated films in 2022

From ‘The Batman’ to ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ – Check out the most anticipated movies of 2022, According to IMDb and Heraldo USA the most anticipated of 2022 will be mentioned here.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

The upcoming American superhero movie based on the character of Marvel Comics Doctor Strange. The film is directed by Sam Raimi and stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Stephen Strange, alongside Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Elizabeth Olsen, and Xochitl Gomez.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is scheduled to be released in the US on May 6, 2022.

Killers of the Flower Moon

Crime drama movie Directed and produced by Martin Scorsese, written by Eric Roth based on the 2017 non-fiction book of the same name by David Grann. Leonardo DiCaprio, who also served as a producer, stars alongside Jesse Plemons, Lily Gladstone and Robert De Niro.

The release date has yet to be announced.

Thor: Love and Thunder

Directed by Taika waititi, who co-wrote the script with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, and stars Chris Hemsworth as Thor, alongside Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff and Vin Diesel.

Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled to be released in the United States on July 8, 2022.

The batman

The most anticipated movie from 2022, according to IMDb. The film is directed by Matt Reeves, who wrote the script with Peter Craig. It stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne / Batman, alongside Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Andy Serkis, and Colin Farrell.

It is scheduled for release in the United States on March 4, 2022.

Plus these most anticipated blockbusters of 2022

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (November 11)

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (October 7)

Jurassic World: Dominion (June 10)

Avatar 2 (December 16)

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (December 16)

Top Gun: Maverick (May 27)

Mission: Impossible 7 (September 30)

