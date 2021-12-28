The Advancement of Medicine in 2021 – Part 1

The year 2021 ends with a maelstrom of medical and scientific information related to the COVID pandemic. The whole world has been watching what has happened to science and medicine this year, in relation to COVID. Never before has there been a disease that aroused so much interest in all sectors of the population. Much was lost during this pandemic, in particular lives and social communication, person to person. But there were also beneficiaries and if they give me the choice of one, without a doubt I will stick with medical science. For the first time in history, the whole of humanity witnessed the power of medical science to identify, analyze, study, plan and design therapeutics, test them, demonstrate their use and put them in the hands of the population. This is the first pandemic in history that did not make humanity more of a believer in the power of the supernatural, but in the power of humanity. In fact, without criticism, but it seems to me that while the role of science has been spectacular during the pandemic, that of the churches has left much to be desired. I never heard that religious congregations turned to support public or private hospitals, as did dozens of non-governmental organizations, companies and various agencies, as well as the government itself.

In this two-part editorial, what I want to do is show readers that medicine has continued to advance in many other areas, despite the pandemic. The research continued on multiple fronts and to show it I will take advantage of a collection of 14 articles that were published during 2021 in the New England Journal of Medicine, which the editors of the journal chose as those that seem to them to be most relevant to the advancement of medicine, whether conceptual or in practice. The collection includes examples from very basic translational medicine to epidemiological observations. I will comment on those that seem to me to be of the greatest interest to readers.

Two of the articles have to do with the chronic non-communicable disease most common in the world and that represents the number 1 factor of death in adults. It’s about high blood pressure. I had already commented on one of these articles, published in the issue of September 16, in this space (September 7, 2021). It is a work that was carried out in various provinces of China in which patients with hypertension (around 10,000 per group) were randomly assigned to consume normal salt (sodium chloride) or, a salt substitute that contained 75% salt normal and 25% salt based on potassium (potassium chloride), so that the amount of salt consumed was similar, but the potassium content varied. The study shows that the consumption of potassium reduces the probability of a stroke and death from any cause, without serious complications from its consumption. Thus, the consumption of potassium serves to reduce the pressure and its consequences.

The other work related to arterial hypertension was published on September 30 and it is a study to analyze whether in patients older than 60 years with hypertension it is convenient or not to give intense treatment, such as lowering the systolic pressure below 130 mmHg or , as long as it is below 150 is fine. Each group contained about 5,000 patients. The study showed that reducing systolic pressure to 130 or less significantly reduced the frequency of cardiovascular events, with no more frequent complications from treatment, suggesting that it is appropriate to try to reduce blood pressure below 130 mmHg .

Almost at the end of the year, the results of the study of Molnupiravir for the oral treatment of COVID were published (December 16). A drug designed by Merck and that I discussed in this space on October 4. The placebo-controlled clinical trial was double-blind and showed that oral, outpatient treatment with Molnupiravir in the first days after COVID diagnosis significantly reduced the likelihood that the COVID condition would be severe, require hospitalization, or cause death.

A fourth work, published on September 30, has to do with one of the greatest doubts that exist in the practice of psychiatry. In patients with major depression who take antidepressant medications for several months and who improve considerably, is it appropriate to discontinue antidepressants now or not? This is a very complex study carried out in Great Britain in which 478 adults with depression were studied who had been taking antidepressants for at least nine months and who already reported feeling very well. No depression. They were randomly divided into two groups: one continued with their usual treatment and the other the medications were discontinued, but using identical placebos, in such a way that the study was double-blind. Neither the treating physicians nor the patients knew who discontinued the treatment or not. In the 52 weeks that the study lasted, the frequency of relapse of depression was recorded, which, unfortunately, was significantly higher in the group that discontinued therapy. The result suggests that discontinuing medications may not be indicated even if the patient is already feeling very well.

The last study that I comment on in this first part, published on July 15, is an impressive technological advance in which a 36-year-old subject with quadriplegic paralysis and inability to articulate words (anarthria) had a subdural electrode implanted in the lobe time of the brain, connected to a computer that, after several training sessions, made it possible to decode what the patient wanted to say, with an approximate accuracy of 75%. Although it is a single case, the technological advance that this means is enormous and of course, for someone who cannot move their arms, nor can they speak, it makes a gigantic difference.