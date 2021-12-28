The 10 worst films of 2021, according to critics

MADRID, Dec 28 (CulturaOcio) –

As usual, at the end of the year numerous lists appear that review what the cinematographic course has offered. Lists that take stock of the best productions of the last twelve months … also of the worst titles that have been released.

An action film starring Mark Wahlberg, a robbery thriller with Pierce brosnan or the last work of Ruby rose, based on the critics’ score in Rotten tomatoes, some of the worst movies of this 2021.

This is the top-10 worst movie of the year

10. LADY DI: THE MUSICAL

The Broadway musical based on the life of Diana of Wales made the leap to the cinema with this recording directed by Christopher Ashley. Jeanna de Waal gives life to the princess in the production that, according to the Best Life Online website, was recorded at the Longacre Theater in New York in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 29%

9. INFINITE

Mark Wahlberg stars in Infinite, an action movie by Antoine Fuqua. It is an adaptation of the novel by Eric Maikranz that also has another well-known face in its cast, Chiwetel Ejiofor.

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 28%

8. A FOOLISH SPIRIT

Edward Hall directs A Mocking Spirit, supernatural comedy. Emilia fox, Dan Stevens, Isla Fisher, Leslie mann, Aimee-Ffion Edwards Y Judi Dench they are part of the cast.

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 26%

7. ELITE THIEVES

Pierce brosnan Y Jamie chung headline Elite Thieves, a heist thriller directed by Renny Harlin. Nick Cannon and Tim Roth also appear in the feature film.

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 25%

6. LATEST NEWS IN YUBA COUNTY

Latest news on Yuba County, directed by Tate taylor, also sneaks into the list of the worst of the year. The black comedy stars Allison janney, Mila Kunis, Awkwafina, Wanda Sykes and Juliette Lewis.

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 24%

5. AMERICAN SKIN

Nate parker direct and write American Skin, drama about racism. The director also leads the cast with Omari Hardwick, Beau Knapp, Theo Rossi, Shane Paul McGhie and Miluana Jackson.

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 24%

4. MIDNIGHT IN THE SWITCHGRASS

In Midnight in the Switchgrass Bruce Willis Y Megan fox They play two law enforcement officers who team up to solve multiple murders. Randall Emmett is the director of the film.

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 24%

3. THE VIRTUOUS

In the same year that he won the Oscar for The Father, Anthony Hopkins He also appears on the list of worst films with The Virtuoso. The thriller is directed by Nick stagliano.

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 24%

2. MUSIC

Kate hudson Y Maddie ziegler They star in Music, a musical that revolves around a young woman with autism. It’s about the singer’s directorial debut Sia.

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 23%

1. A NIGHT OF REVENGE

A Night of Vengeance is the latest project of Ruby rose. In the thriller, directed by George Gallo, the actress has had the opportunity to share shots with Morgan freeman in a job that has the dubious honor of being considered by critics as the worst film of the year.

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 22%