A year only has a few days left and the film industry is already beginning to look at what will come in 2022, with the aim of recovering what was lost in 2020 when the Coronavirus pandemic began and forced the producers to stop any type of activity, in addition to leading the cinemas to close their doors indefinitely. Spider-Man: No Way Home It was the last big launch to break the records of the Covid era, but the new variants put the future in check, although the advancement of vaccines pays off.

On the occasion of the end of the year, the ticket sales company Fandango conducted a survey during the first three weeks of December, in which about 6 thousand people participated. There he left the following results: 94% want to go to the movies more often, 89% are happy with the new releases in 2021, 88% are excited about 2022, 86% have action and adventure as their favorite genre, 80% expect to see five or more more tapes on the big screen Y 70% plan to attend a premium format.

They also made it clear that the stars they want to see the most are Chris Hemsworth, Benedict Cumberbutch, Natalie Portman, Zoe Saldana, Elizabeth Olsen, Robert Pattinson, Dwayne Johnson, Christian Bale, Issa Rae Y Zoe kravitz. Finally and most importantly, with their votes they sentenced the Top 10 of the most anticipated films for 2022. Check out the list of these projects that are sure to be blockbusters!

+ The 10 most anticipated films of 2022

10- Mission Impossible 7

Directed by: Christopher McQuarrie

Protagonists: Tom Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson, Hayley Atwell, Vanessa Kirby

Plot: The field operations agent for the IMF, an elite espionage agency tasked with carrying out dangerous and highly sensitive international missions that have been deemed “impossible,” returns to the fray alongside agent Ilsa Faust.

Release date: September 30, 2022

9- Top Gun: Maverick

Directed by: Joseph Kosinski

Protagonists: Tom Cruise, Val Kilmer, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly

Plot: After more than 30 years of service as one of the best Airmen in the Navy, Pete “Maverick” Mitchel is where he always wanted to be, pushing the limits like a fearless test pilot.

Release date: May 27, 2022

8- Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom

Directed by: James wan

Protagonists: Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson

Plot: Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is an upcoming American superhero film based on the DC Comics character Aquaman.

Release date: December 16, 2022

7- Avatar 2

Directed by: James cameron

Protagonists: Zoe Saldaña, Sam Worthington, Kate Winslet, Sigourney Weaver

Plot: Jake Sully and Ney’tiri have started a family and are doing their best to stay together. However, they must leave their home and explore the regions of Pandora when an ancient threat reappears.

Release date: December 16, 2022

6- Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Directed by: Sam raimi

Protagonists: Benedict Cumberbatch, Xochitl Omez, Elizabeth Olsen, Rachel McAdams

Plot: The adventures of Dr. Stephen Strange and his superpowers continue in the Marvel sequel “Dr. Strange.”

Release date: May 6, 2022

5- Jurassic World: Dominion

Directed by: Colin trevorrow

Protagonists: Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern

Plot: Isla Nublar and its park have been destroyed, but the problem has not ended. With dinosaurs scattered around the world, the coexistence between the present and the past reaches a new level of tension.

Release date: June 10, 2022

4- Thor: Love and Thunder

Directed by: Taika waititi

Protagonists: Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Taika Waititi

Plot: Sequel to “Thor: Ragnarok” in which the God of Thunder will have Lady Thor as a companion.

Release date: July 8, 2022

3- The Batman

Directed by: Matt reeves

Protagonists: Robert Pattinson, Paul Dano, Colin Farrell, Jeffrey Wright

Plot: In his second year fighting crime, Batman explores the corruption in Gotham City and its connection to his own family. In addition, he will come into conflict with a serial killer known as “the Riddler”.

Release date: March 4, 2022

2- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part 1)

Directed by: Joaquim Dos Santos and Kemp Powers

Protagonists: Issa Rae, Hailee Seinfeld, Shameik Moore, Jake Johnson

Plot: Miles Morales / Spider-Man embarks on an adventure through the multiverse with Gwen Stacy / Spider-Woman, Miguel O’Hara / Spider-Man 2099 and a new team of Spider-People to take on a powerful villain.

Release date: October 7, 2022

1- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Directed by: Ryan coogler

Protagonists: Lupita Nyong’o, Daniel Kaluuya, Winston Duke, Dominique Thorne, Danai Gurira

Plot: A sequel that will continue to explore the incomparable world of Wakanda and all the rich and varied characters featured in the 2018 film.

Release date: November 11, 2022