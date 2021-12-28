The 10 most anticipated films of 2022; these are their release dates

The world of movie theater has suffered in the last two years from the COVID-19 pandemic, since they have had to postpone several of their best projects for their premieres, and those that manage to premiere, end up falling in their collection, losing the investment and having to cancel several films more.

But, in the 2022 it is expected that cinemas can function in a way more similar to what it was before and films arrive normally, so here is a list of the 10 most anticipated of the next year.

10. Mission: Impossible 7

The action film saga that marked a before and after with Tom Cruise returns to theaters, with its seventh installment.

It will feature Cruise once again performing the riskiest actions and a great cast accompanying him such as Rebecca Ferguson and Simon Pegg. It will be released in September.

9. Top Gun: Maverick

No kidding, Tom Cruise on the list again, and he is returning with this classic from the 80’s but now renewed and with an extra dose of action.

The film will be released in May and will feature the partition of Miles Teller, Ed Harris, Val Kilmer and Jennifer Conelly accompanying this continuation 36 years later.

8. Aquaman and the lost kingdom

The king of the oceans will return for another adventure and now accompanied by his new armor, the film will be the continuation of the first film.

Its premiere is expected in December 2022, with Jason Momoa again in his role as Aquaman and Amber Heard as Mera.

7. Avatar 2

More than a decade has had to pass for the film that revolutionized cinema to have its sequel. James Cameron returns to explore the world of Pandora to bring this tape.

Many of the cast of the original film will return to their roles, Zoe Saldaña, Worthington and Kate Winslet will be part of the group of actors who will seek to captivate new audiences.

6. Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Spiderman gave us a glimpse of what to expect for Doctor Strange in his next movie, as playing with the multiverse isn’t that easy and havoc-free.

With a trailer already released where you can see that the evil version Strange will be the villain, the help of Scarlet Witch and other allies that are rumored, the film becomes an essential for 2022, opening in May.

5. Jurassic World: Dominion

The universe of dinosaurs is not over and after the previous movie, where several of these dinosaurs are left free in the world, now they will have to find how to live together or be destroyed

The film will have Chrs Pratt again as its main star. It would hit theaters on June 10, according to what was estimated by the film’s own production company.

4. Thor: Love and Thunder

The blond god of Asgard will return, but not only him, since it will have the return of Natalie Portman to, supposedly, interpret a female version of Thor.

With Chris Hemesworth and Portman in the leading roles, a great action movie is expected. Its release date would be July 8.

3. The Batman

The bat man comes after years in production, the new version directed by Matt Reeves had been in production for a long time and now they have finally released trailers for the film.

Robert Pattinson, as a controversial choice for Batman, will hit theaters on March 4, 2022.

2. Spiderman: Across the Spiderverse

Tom Holland’s spiderman multiverse is not the only one that exists today, the animated films of the arachnid produced by Sony are the study’s strongest bet for next year.

If an Afro-descendant spider-man is incredible, now we will have a Latino one and from 2099, the film will be released on October 7, 2022.

1. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Farewells have never been easy, and it is that after the death of the actor who played Black Panther, Chadwick Boseman, it is not yet known what will happen to the character, it is expected that everything will be clarified in this sequel.

The film in honor of the deceased actor will have all the members of the original cast back, and now they will have another new hero. It is expected to arrive in November.

