Taylor Swift to return to Hollywood with Margot Robbie and Christian Bale

EFE

LOS ANGELES – Taylor Swift will return to acting in the upcoming David O. Russell film, starring Margot Robbie and Christian Bale and starring Robert De Niro.

The singer, who was already part of the failed musical “Cats”, will thus add another appearance in Hollywood, after premiering her own documentary on Netflix, making several cameos and directing the video for the song “The Man.”

The Hollywood Reporter newspaper confirmed the signing of the artist, although it stressed that the script of the film is kept secret and a date for its filming has not yet been set.

John David Washington, Rami Malek, Zoe Saldana, Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Rock, Mike Myers, Michael Shannon and Timothy Olyphant close the cast of the first project that Russell will direct since the premiere of “Joy” in 2015.

In addition to “Cats,” which was a resounding box-office flop, Swift is credited with two other films: “Valentine’s Day,” opposite Taylor Lautner, and “The Giver,” starring Meryl Streep.

Her next film work closes one of the most productive years for the singer, since in 2020 she released two albums to the market, “Folklore” and “Evermore”, both received with acclaim from critics and the public.

In addition, Swift won the Grammy for album of the year for the first, “Folklore”, with which she became the first woman to win three gold gramophones for best album, an achievement that until now was only in the hands of Frank Sinatra, Stevie Wonder and Paul Simon (including Simon & Garfunkel).

cmd