Surgeons save the life of a patient unsuitable for surgery with their own valve

Dr. Orlando López de Victoria, cardiologist.

The cardiothoracic surgeon at Hospital Auxilio Mutuo, Dr. Orlando López de Victoria, together with a team of health professionals, saved the life of a patient with valvular endocarditis who did not have the necessary criteria to undergo open heart surgery.

Endocarditis is about inflammation of the inner lining of the heart valves and chambers, which make up the endocardium. Generally, this inflammation is caused by an infection of bacterial origin.

The 69-year-old patient who for many years received dialysis by catheter for his kidney failure, precisely what predisposed him to recurrent infections. He had received several amputations of his toes as he was also comorbid with diseases such as diabetes and hypertension and suffered from a ulcer on the right foot that it did not heal, explained to this means López de Victoria.

In addition, since November the man suffered from fever, chills, but it was admitted for the month of December due to the discovery of an 8-centimeter clot in the right ventricle that crossed the tricuspid valve and a significant number of bacteria in blood.

Doctor Orlando López de Victoria with his team during surgery.

The subspecialist pointed out that the scientific literature indicates that a single centimeter clot it must be operated on because of the low probabilities of dissolving on its own.

“He was hospitalized for two months with antibiotics. If they were stopped, septicemia would return (occurs when the immune system gets out of control and attacks your own organs and tissues) and the fever started. We all agreed that he would not tolerate open heart surgery. Endocarditis is synonymous with death and to send him home was to send him to die “, he claimed.

“Using the technology of the Angio Vac, which is like a“ vacuum cleaner ”, we were able to insert a cannula through the groin through small incisions of one centimeter that is connected to the cardiopulmonary pump of the Angio Vac and sucks out the clot. The clot was so big that it covered the cannula and I had to remove it from it. We removed 98% of the clot because the root was calcified. With everything and that the patient almost left us but we did everything and it is fine. Thank God “, he celebrated excitedly.

Likewise, López de Victoria doubly celebrated the feat because the patient’s medical coverage has covered a procedure of this guy with a single tool in Puerto Rico it was precisely a victory, since the total cost of this equipment fluctuates with the catheter included around $ 14 thousand. “I have to thank the humanity of the medical plan that made them anonymous heroes of this victory”, assured.

The first case of the use of this equipment in Puerto Rico was carried out in 2019, where this media was the only one to report the achievement of the case report in 2020 with a patient with pulmonary embolism. A second case was with a patient with breast cancer where the equipment purchased in the United States was also used. This man with endocarditis and an 8-centimeter clot would build the third case on the island, of which this media had the privilege of reviewing.