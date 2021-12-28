Streamer admits to faking this shiny 1/16 million encounter in Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl – Nintenderos

An interesting message recently shared comes back to us again that is related to one of the most prominent titles in the catalog on the hybrid console. This time we are talking about Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl.

In this case, we have been able to know a case that has recently gone viral and that is starring the streamer Kyleaye. Apparently, on December 25th he broadcast a direct where he got a double shiny encounter that has a probability of 1 in almost 17 million possibilities in the game (similar to another one that we informed you about a few days ago). However, shortly afterwards he acknowledged that this meeting was false.

The information was offered on his Discord and he issued an apology, which only those who have a paid subscription have been able to read. He has removed the tweets, YouTube video, and Twitch VODs that contain the encounter, although fans believe that should apologize to those who do not have a paid subscription on Twitch or YouTube.

Below you have a screenshot of the meeting and the capture of the apologies that has been published by some subscribers on social networks:

We remind you that on the web you have information about the remakes about:

What is your opinion? Do not hesitate to leave it in the comments. Finally, you can also find our complete coverage of this game, including all the guides, here.

Fountain.