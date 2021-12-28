Steven Spielberg, Joan Didion and ‘Spider-Man’

On Saturday, December 18, the prolific American filmmaker Steven Spielberg was the one with long tablecloths when he reached 75 years of age.

He did it, on the one hand, coinciding with the celebration of being one of the few active filmmakers who has had film premieres in five consecutive decades, taking into account that his first film (although it was for television) was in the year 1971 under the title of “Challenge to Death” and the most recent is the “corrected and re-imagined” version of the classic “Love without barriers”, released just a week before his birthday but which was a disappointment at the box office even though the film was selected the Best Film of the Year according to the American Film Institute awards and Spielberg got a nomination for Best Director of 2021 for it, which anticipates another very possible Oscar nomination in the same shortlist.

The irony of the case is that Spielberg began the production of “Love without barriers” years before the pandemic, specifically in 2018 when he was one of the strongest critics because films such as “Roma”, by Alfonso Cuarón, were awarded the Oscar for Best Film for being produced by a streaming platform like Netflix (hence, in the end that award went to the controversial “Green Book: A friendship without borders”, by Peter Farrelly) and after a year of waiting, as already he had “tied” particularly for that entire campaign the premiere “only in cinemas” of his latest film, coinciding with the recent signing with Netflix for a millionaire package of several projects as in previous years producers such as Ryan Murphy did. No no?

Still in the Mecca of Cinema, the day before Christmas Eve, the sad news of the death at 87 years old in New York City of Joan Didion, one of the most important writers, journalists and even screenwriter, was released. emerged in the second half of the twentieth century in the neighboring country to the north. Joan Didion’s approach to the Hollywood environment occurred when she settled in the late 1960s with her husband, the also renowned writer John Gregory Dunne, in a house in the heart of that area of ​​Los Angeles on Franklin Street. attended by, among others, the aforementioned Steven Spielberg and also Oscar winner Warren Beatty who even felt a much more than friendly attraction to her.

At least the latter is what is narrated, among much more of his professional work as well as of his personal life in the 2017 documentary available on Netflix “Joan Didion: The center gives way”, directed by his nephew, the actor and filmmaker Griffin Dunne , where we also know how she got started in screenwriting by adapting with her husband with great skill the novel by James Mills, “Panic in Needle Park” (Jerry Schatzberg, 1971), Al Pacino’s film debut; how he was disappointed in the film adaptation of his novel “Play It As IT Lays”, directed by Frank Perry, in 1972, and although he is not mentioned there, the writer of the 1976 and 2018 versions of the musical “A Star is Born” ; from the movie “True Confessions” (Ulu Grosbard, 1981), and others.

We ended 2021 with the encouraging and optimistic news that Jon Watts’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home” has returned to theaters with record-breaking box office audiences. Happy 2022!

