Star + Releases for January 2022

Breeders – Season Two Premiere January 5

In this comedy Paul and Ally juggle their full-time careers, aging parents, a mortgage, problems in their relationship, and the inconveniences that come with raising children.

New Amsterdam – third season premiere on January 19

Max Goodwin and his exceptional team of doctors and nurses return at a time when the disastrous healthcare system between a global pandemic.

Insania – premiere January 26

This thriller, filmed in Brazil, follows the story of Paula, a scientific police officer left interned in a mysterious psychiatric clinic after a family tragedy. There, his mind wanders down shadowy and dubious paths, reaching the brink of insanity, as he investigates the true reason for his hospitalization.

The Con – Premiere January 5

“The Con” follows people’s stories deceived by fraud, promises too good to be true and deceptive romances. Featuring key interviews, including victims, witnesses, authorities, and the perpetrators themselves, the series reveals how the hoaxes developed and the cost to those affected.

The Premise – Premiere January 12

BJ Novak’s new anthology series dives into stories of individuals facing moral issues in current times. The production explores themes such as gun control, identity, social justice, sex, capitalism, revenge, love, fame, social media.

Marvel’s Hit Monkey – Release January 26

A japanese snow monkey, helped by the ghost of an American assassin, He sets out on a quest for revenge through the Tokyo underworld, and becomes the famous “killer killer”.

The last duel

Ridley Scott presents a story set in 16th century France, about a brave woman who is willing to risk her life in the service of the truth. Based on true events and starring Jodie Comer, Matt Damon and Adam Driver, the film focuses on the accusation of Marguerite de Carrouges (Eating) of being abused by Jacques Le Gray (Adam Driver), her husband’s friend Jean de Carrouges (Matt Damon).

New series

The office

It’s always sunny in Philadelphia

Murder, mystery and my family (season 3)

Other Premieres

Glades, The (Season 1-4)

Mayday: S20 Air Disasters

Buffy, The Vampire Slayer

Independence day

Bachelorette

2 Hearts

Audrey

patch Adams

Safe house

Hannibal

Sex Appeal- STATUS: TBC

Clemency

Pain and glory

Cut Throat City

Anna and the king

Girl

Parental Guidance

Anna and the king

Blood & Treasure (Season 1 & 2) – STATUS: TBC

First blood

Rambo III

Rambo: First Blood Part II

State of mind

Synchronic

Target Number One

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

The Day Shall Come

Free spirits

Kings ransom

Safe Harbor (Season 1)

Trafficked with Mariana Van Zeller (Season 1)

Palm beach

Queen & slim

The Tax Collector

Wander

Wander darkly

We Need to Talk About AI

Zeroville

