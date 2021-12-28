Star + Releases for January 2022
Breeders – Season Two Premiere January 5
In this comedy Paul and Ally juggle their full-time careers, aging parents, a mortgage, problems in their relationship, and the inconveniences that come with raising children.
New Amsterdam – third season premiere on January 19
Max Goodwin and his exceptional team of doctors and nurses return at a time when the disastrous healthcare system between a global pandemic.
Insania – premiere January 26
This thriller, filmed in Brazil, follows the story of Paula, a scientific police officer left interned in a mysterious psychiatric clinic after a family tragedy. There, his mind wanders down shadowy and dubious paths, reaching the brink of insanity, as he investigates the true reason for his hospitalization.
The Con – Premiere January 5
“The Con” follows people’s stories deceived by fraud, promises too good to be true and deceptive romances. Featuring key interviews, including victims, witnesses, authorities, and the perpetrators themselves, the series reveals how the hoaxes developed and the cost to those affected.
The Premise – Premiere January 12
BJ Novak’s new anthology series dives into stories of individuals facing moral issues in current times. The production explores themes such as gun control, identity, social justice, sex, capitalism, revenge, love, fame, social media.
Marvel’s Hit Monkey – Release January 26
A japanese snow monkey, helped by the ghost of an American assassin, He sets out on a quest for revenge through the Tokyo underworld, and becomes the famous “killer killer”.
The last duel
Ridley Scott presents a story set in 16th century France, about a brave woman who is willing to risk her life in the service of the truth. Based on true events and starring Jodie Comer, Matt Damon and Adam Driver, the film focuses on the accusation of Marguerite de Carrouges (Eating) of being abused by Jacques Le Gray (Adam Driver), her husband’s friend Jean de Carrouges (Matt Damon).
New series
- The office
- It’s always sunny in Philadelphia
- Murder, mystery and my family (season 3)
Other Premieres
- Glades, The (Season 1-4)
- Mayday: S20 Air Disasters
- Buffy, The Vampire Slayer
- Independence day
- Bachelorette
- 2 Hearts
- Audrey
- patch Adams
- Safe house
- Hannibal
- Sex Appeal- STATUS: TBC
- Clemency
- Pain and glory
- Cut Throat City
- Anna and the king
- Girl
- Parental Guidance
- Blood & Treasure (Season 1 & 2) – STATUS: TBC
- First blood
- Rambo III
- Rambo: First Blood Part II
- State of mind
- Synchronic
- Target Number One
- Terminator 2: Judgment Day
- The Day Shall Come
- Free spirits
- Kings ransom
- Safe Harbor (Season 1)
- Trafficked with Mariana Van Zeller (Season 1)
- Palm beach
- Queen & slim
- The Tax Collector
- Wander
- Wander darkly
- We Need to Talk About AI
- Zeroville
ESPN Documentaries
- Guru of Go
- Playing for the Mob
- Believeland
- Youngstown boys
- Fernando Nation
- Man In The Arena: Tom Brady
- Elway to Marino
- The Legend of Jimmy the Greek
- Trojan War
- Catholics Vs. Convicts
- The Birth of Big Air
- Four Days In October
- Into the wind
- Rand University