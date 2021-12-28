Son Llàtzer Internal Medicine participates in a study on strategies for HIV patients to return to treatment

Professionals from the Internal Medicine Service of the Son Llàtzer University Hospital have participated in the publication of a scoping review on strategies to re-engage lost patients in the follow-up of HIV care in high-income countries, in collaboration with other Spanish hospitals.

Specifically, it has been the doctor Francesc Homar Borràs who has signed, among other researchers, the publication of the article entitled “Strategies to reengage patients lost to follow up in HIV care in high income countries, a scoping review”, based on the problems derived from the loss of follow-up of the treatments on the part of a significant number of patients.

Despite the remarkable achievements of antiretroviral therapy (ART), losses to follow-up (LTFU) could impede long-term success of HIV treatment and delay 90-90-90 goals. This review describes strategies in high-income countries to re-engage antiretroviral therapy users in HIV care and their impact.

A scoping review was conducted. Peer-reviewed articles were searched in Pubmed, Scopus, and Web of Science; and gray literature was searched on Google and other sources of information. The documents were classified according to the information presented on the LTFU, the reengagement procedures used in the HIV units during the last 15 years.

In addition, the bibliographies of the selected articles were searched for additional articles. This review shows a recent and growing trend in the development and application of patient reconnection strategies in HIV care. However, most of these strategies have been implemented in the United States.

It is noted that little information is available for other high-income countries. The procedures used for tracking and contacting patients who remain without treatment are similar in the reviewed studies, but their impact and sustainability are very different depending on the country studied.



