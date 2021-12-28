Some PS Plus users are receiving an extension to the service subscription for Christmas

Is your PS Plus subscription running out at Christmas? You could be lucky.

Surely, many players were waiting for the arrival of these Christmas days to be able to disconnect at home and enjoy their favorite games, in the same way that more than one and more than two will have received a console or some games for Christmas. Reasons why, apparently, Sony is extending the subscription of some PS Plus users for free.

At least, that month what a Reddit user says who has shared an email where Playstation informs him that extended your PS Plus subscription by 10 days no additional cost for “have a fun filled holiday season“It is unknown how many PS4 and PS5 users this gift has been sent to, if it is limited to a particular region or had any other requirement to be met other than that their PS Plus subscription was to expire on these Christmas days.

10 days is not a long time, but enough to finish the Christmas day and, taking into account that PS Plus is necessary to access any online game as long as it’s not f2p, so I can keep playing the games that PS Plus gives away or to be able to access special offers from the PS Store, it will undoubtedly be a great gift for many of the PlayStation users.

These Christmas days, not only are the January sales on the PlayStation Store active, with nearly 2,000 games and add-ons on offerDecember’s free PS Plus games are also available, which includes GofFall as one of the great attractions of the month. Even if it is an edition of GodFall with trimmed content.

