Sofía Vergara teaches more and leaves little to the imagination

Sofía Margarita Vergara is the Colombian actress and model who conquered the Hollywood industry with her talent and sympathy. Considered one of the most beautiful women in the world, she shared an Instagram Storie that no one should miss.

The actress of the series, who is a success on the “Modern Family” platforms, has a large number of followers on her official social media accounts. Sofia She is very active on her Instagram, and every post she makes is a real stir on the camera network. The 48-year-old brunette has shown that she retains an incredible figure despite the years.

The Barranquilla native published a story and a photo on her profile that made her fans sigh. Sofia Vergara He used the hashtag #TBT, one of the trends in social networks, which consists of posting vintage photos on Thursdays. The acronyms refer to “Thursday to go back to the past.” Under this concept, the Latin actress and model published a story in which she appears with little to the imagination.

The “Dos Locas en Fuga” actress was encouraged to more and posed without anything on a bed of coffee beans. Lying down from there and exposing her incredible figure, the Latina took all the likes on social networks. Next to the photo, Sofia wrote #TBT and put a sticker of a cup of coffee, so that there is no doubt that the beans were from that drink that excites thousands of people around the world. An explosive combination.

In catching VergaraIt could be seen that she owns perfect legs. The ephemeral 24-hour publication is worth remembering, which is why the portals have published it immediately. Years do not pass for the Colombian.