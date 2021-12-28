Sofía Vergara revealed in an interview that she will feel super old when she turns 50 years old

It is no secret to anyone that a person feels somewhat dissatisfied with his advanced age, and on many occasions that detail has caused certain mental disorders or depression.

Despite having had a successful career both in film and television productions in the United States, the truth is that Sofia Vergara not yet wants his 50 year eve to come into his life. The great boom that the Covid-19 pandemic had in humanity made the Colombian model and winner of multiple People’s Choice Awards manage to replant her life once and for all.

The Barranquilla native gave an interview to El Universal where she was able to comment on how her adaptation process has been due to the pandemic, her great leap to fame to become one of the most influential and highest paid actresses on television, but Above all, he highlighted the future that awaits him when his 50th birthday finally arrives, which It is celebrated on July 10 of the next year.

“I feel super old knowing that I am 50 years old, I can’t believe it. I can’t complain, there’s nothing now that I think I wanted to do such a thing with and I didn’t do it “ Sofia Vergara

Likewise, the Colombian actress stressed that the confinement of the pandemic managed to harm her to a great extent, since she assures that the confinement put her to the test. Subsequently, the Golden Globe nominee was able to question once and for all how her professional career has influenced the lives of other people who, a priori, managed to consume her content.

On the other hand, he stressed that Covid-19 restructured the entertainment area as we know it today, given that to a large extent the emergence of the pandemic brought with it a drastic change where not only the stability of people was affected in their homes, but also It caused some nuance regarding the entertainment industry in general.