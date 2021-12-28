Silvia Pinal shows improvement in her health: she left an area for covid-19 patients and their oxygen was withdrawn | Famous
The Mexican film diva had a drop in her heart rate and upon being hospitalized, covid-19 was detectedTherefore, it was isolated in a special area for this type of patient. However, the new good news is his health is improving and he is no longer in that area.
Silvia Pinal presents progress in her health: she remains hospitalized
Sylvia Pasquel He gave new statements to El Universal, published on the night of Sunday, December 26, and confirmed that his famous mother has already left the covid-19 area.
“All in order for their lungs to start working on their own and this is good news that speaks of the good response my mother has had and the fast recovery you are having“, He said.
Pasquel explained that the doctors are evaluating that Pinal ” can go from covid therapy to normal therapy, so that you can have a room with the comforts to spend your stay in the hospital as well as possible and there they can continue to monitor it. “
“Right now nobody can get close, it is still isolated, but no longer in the covid area. She is very well, “he explained. His eldest daughter reiterated that her mother” remains asymptomatic, without fever or discomfort “regarding the coronavirus.
In the new statements to that same newspaper, he did not offer further details regarding this last detail, but insisted that Pinal is better.
However, anxiety still persists in the family of the legendary actress, because before being admitted to the hospital, she did have contact with her daughters Sylvia Pasquel and Alejandra Guzmán.
“Tomorrow (Monday 27th) I have to take the test, but so far I feel good, we will wait for it to come out negative, “said Pasquel.
Silvia Pinal’s family hopes that she will return home for the New Year
In another interview that Sylvia Pasquel gave to Televisa Espectáculos and that was presented this Monday 27 in Wake up America, the actress showed hope that, thanks to her mother’s improvement, they can have her back home in the New Year.
” We still spent New Years with my mommy, let’s hope in God that yes, “he said,” right now she is on the 8th day of the contagion […] And she hasn’t had a crisis, which means we could most likely spend New Years with her. “
Pasquel mentioned that last weekend his famous mother she was “very restless” for not having her family close to her, so she was given a sedative “to reassure her.”
For now, her family is still waiting for the covid-19 to completely subside in Silvia Pinal so she can return home.