Silvia Pinal begins to recover from Covid-19

Actress Silvia Pinal continues her recovery process after entering a private hospital in Mexico City last Wednesday due to heart complications and Covid-19.

This Sunday, the Mexican diva began to withdraw artificial respiration, this was announced by her daughter Sylvia Pasquel.

«Today they began to remove the oxygen from him and this will be in stages, all in order for his lungs to start working on their own and this is good news that speaks of the good response my mother has had and the quick recovery that he’s having, ”Pasquel told EL UNIVERSAL.

Although at first it had been said that the actress could be discharged this Monday, Sylvia explained that her mother will continue in the hospital to be monitored for a few more days.

«Doctors are seeing who can go from Covid therapy to normal therapy, so that they can have a room with the comforts to spend their stay in the hospital as well as possible and there they can continue to monitor it, because right now no one can approach, it remains isolated, but is no longer in the Covid area. It’s very good, “he explained.

Sylvia Pasquel indicated that although her mother was diagnosed with Covid, they have never given her symptoms, which is why she pointed out that the virus in Pinal’s case was asymptomatic.

“She remains asymptomatic, without fever or discomfort, it seems that she had a very light Covid,” he said.

Although before being diagnosed with the virus, the actress had contact with some of her relatives, including herself, Pasquel says that so far neither she nor any of her close ones has presented symptoms.

“Tomorrow I have to take the test, but so far I feel good, we will wait for it to be negative,” he said.