“She is super well,” says Sylvia Pasquel about Silvia Pinal’s health

Sylvia Pasquel, daughter by Silvia Pinal, confirmed that the actress is fine, waiting for her transfer to intensive care at the hospital.

“But she is super fine although we are going to put up with being able to see her for now,” said Pasquel in an interview for Televisa.

According to the most recent medical report, the lead actress has stable blood pressure Y normal oxygenation.

Furthermore, it was confirmed that Silvia Pinal She will leave the COVID-19 area to enter normal intensive therapy where she can be accompanied by her family.

Pinal, a film and television icon, entered a private hospital in Mexico City last Wednesday due to heart complications and COVID-19 that he allegedly contracted at an event over the weekend, according to his daughter the singer Alejandra Guzman.

Since then the health of the artist, born in Sonora in 1931, has evolved favorably.

The disease of Pineapple shook the Mexican public because it is considered the “last diva” of the national cinema, thanks to its famous characters and a career dating back to 1949.

The Mexican actress rose to international fame with the Spanish director Luis Bunuel, who incorporated it in films such as ‘Viridiana’ (1961), ‘The exterminating angel’ (1962) and ‘Simon of the desert’ (1965).

