Shakira released a video of the song she recorded with Rihanna | THE PRESS

Amid great expectations from her fans, the Colombian singer Shakira premiered on her account VEVO the video clip of Can’t Remember To Forget You, song that he recorded as a duet with the Barbadian Rihanna and that will be part of his new album that still has no name.

Although the artist from Barranquilla released the audio of the composition on January 13, the launch of the video captured all the attention as the public wanted to see both interpreters in action and appreciate the result of the duo.

Although it is about the first musical collaboration between both divas, In the video you can see that Shakira and Rihanna managed to understand each other so well that they even felt relaxed in the risque scenes that the production shows.

Both singers announced simultaneously on the social network Twitter the launch of the video through YouTube.

CAN’T REMEMBER TO FORGET YOU …. watch me & @Shakira‘s new video NOW on @VEVO —–> http://t.co/Maqh6zfOw4 – Rihanna (@rihanna) January 31, 2014

IT’S HERE! Watch the video of #CantRememberToForgetYou with Shakira and Rihanna in @VEVO NOW http://t.co/GSHMgCK2gd ShakHQ – Shakira (@shakira) January 31, 2014

